Just 4 minutes a day is enough to speed up your metabolism: all celebrities do it, impressive results

#minutes #day #speed #metabolism #celebrities #impressive #results

Just 4 minutes a day are enough to speed up your metabolism and get back into perfect shape. This workout is revolutionary.

Playing sport is important for health and keeping fit. Thanks to a new revolutionary workout you can speed up your metabolism in just 4 minutes a day.

Healthy eating and physical activity are the cornerstones of good health. Not only that: they are essential for keeping fit, especially after the age of 40 when the metabolism starts to be slower due to hormonal changes. Doing sport is important because it allows you to burn calories, keep your cardiovascular system healthy, maintain good joint mobility, prevent pain and maintain muscle mass.

In fact, if you lose muscle, you face a whole series of problems. First of all, sarcopenia which also causes the bones to weaken. Secondly, if we lose muscle, our metabolism slows down and we will end up gaining weight and fat. Thanks to a new revolutionary workout that is becoming popular among celebrities, it is possible speed up your metabolism and get back in shape with just 4 minutes of exercise a day. And you can do it all in the comfort of your own home.

Here’s the revolutionary 4-minute workout: even celebrities do it

If you don’t have time to go to the gym regularly or you don’t like long workouts, from today it will no longer be a problem. A revolutionary new workout will allow you to get back into shape with just 4 minutes of physical activity a day.

Here’s the workout that speeds up your metabolism/ Biopianeta.it

The revolutionary training that is becoming popular among celebrities was created by an endocrinologist doctor: Dr. Zach Bush. These are 4 types of exercises to be repeated 10 times each for three series. This whole workout will take you 4 minutes. The doctor recommends repeating it 3 times a day.

This workout is so effective as it works 16 muscle groups and produces the release of nitric oxide, a fundamental substance for building muscle. And, the more muscle mass we have, the faster our metabolism will go and make us burn calories. Thanks to this training our body will continue to burn calories even while we are at rest. Below we see the 4 exercises to repeat every day.

The first exercise is lo squat: bend over your legs, pushing your buttocks back and then come back up. Repeat 10 times.

The second exercise is the little soldier: arms stretched at shoulder height, now move them back and forth alternating right with left. Repeat 10 times for each side.

Third exercise: snow angel. Basically you have to do a jumping jack but without jumping. Repeat 10 times.

Fourth exercise: pull-ups without a bar. She brings her fists above your shoulders with elbows bent. Extend your arms above your head and then return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Disable push notifications