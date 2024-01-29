Just one word of advice this week: here is what the weather has in store for us over the next few days in Belgium

#word #advice #week #weather #store #days #Belgium

This Sunday and Monday, we reached the 13 degree mark in Uccle, and even 16 degrees this Sunday, in the province of Liège. “It is extremely mild for the season, and we even broke a daily record on January 24, in Uccle, with 13.2 degrees. In fact, we will end the month of January with an average temperature surely slightly above seasonal norms, despite the cold and snowy episode of mid-January. It must be said that the first week of January was very mild, the same since January 20,” he specifies.

Winter therefore seems far away, even if there is officially a month left. “We can’t judge anything, but there is no sign of a lasting winter offensive for the weeks to come. The month of February will begin, with longer days and a reduced risk of frost. On the other hand, we can still hope for snow in the Ardennes until March, he analyzes. In the middle of next week, we will perhaps experience a potentially fresh streak, but we will remain around seasonal norms. We are also expecting some precipitation, but everything is still to be clarified.”

And if the current mildness does not pose a problem in Belgium for the moment, it is more problematic in the south of Europe. As a reminder, Spain experienced a heat wave with temperatures close to 30 degrees last week. A softness which has spread to the south of France, with a lot of softness, even in the Alps and the Pyrenees. “The situation is becoming problematic for many ski resorts, especially in the Pyrenees, the Vosges, the Jura and the Massif Central,” concludes Pascal Mormal.