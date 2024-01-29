Just one word of advice this week: here is what the weather has in store for us over the next few days in Belgium

#word #advice #week #weather #store #days #Belgium

This Sunday and Monday, we reached the 13 degree mark in Uccle, and even 16 degrees this Sunday, in the province of Liège. “It is extremely mild for the season, and we even broke a daily record on January 24, in Uccle, with 13.2 degrees. In fact, we will end the month of January with an average temperature surely slightly above seasonal norms, despite the cold and snowy episode of mid-January. It must be said that the first week of January was very mild, the same since January 20,” he specifies.

Winter therefore seems far away, even if there is officially a month left. “We can’t judge anything, but there is no sign of a lasting winter offensive for the weeks to come. The month of February will begin, with longer days and a reduced risk of frost. On the other hand, we can still hope for snow in the Ardennes until March, he analyzes. In the middle of next week, we will perhaps experience a potentially fresh streak, but we will remain around seasonal norms. We are also expecting some precipitation, but everything is still to be clarified.”

And if the current mildness does not pose a problem in Belgium for the moment, it is more problematic in the south of Europe. As a reminder, Spain experienced a heat wave with temperatures close to 30 degrees last week. A softness which has spread to the south of France, with a lot of softness, even in the Alps and the Pyrenees. “The situation is becoming problematic for many ski resorts, especially in the Pyrenees, the Vosges, the Jura and the Massif Central,” concludes Pascal Mormal.

Also Read:  The Baltic depression will bring back the "Arctic" frosts today

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

You Xikun visits the People’s Party group to discuss parliamentary reform. Endorsing a single calling committee does not represent the position of the DPP | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
You Xikun visits the People’s Party group to discuss parliamentary reform. Endorsing a single calling committee does not represent the position of the DPP | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
Posted on
Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated on the charge that he mutilated three patients he operated on
Plastic surgery doctor from Constanța, investigated on the charge that he mutilated three patients he operated on
Posted on
Is there no curse? This is proof that Chivita Lezama had nothing against the Sharks of La Guaira (+Photos)
Is there no curse? This is proof that Chivita Lezama had nothing against the Sharks of La Guaira (+Photos)
Posted on
Prof. Worrying Covid-19 warning from Tülek: Special tests are required | Health
Prof. Worrying Covid-19 warning from Tülek: Special tests are required | Health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News