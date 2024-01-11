JUST OPENED. She first had an aversion to the catering industry, but now Zoë (32) opens restaurant Hofstaye with her dad: “Already experienced how much fun it is” | Zemst

#OPENED #aversion #catering #industry #Zoë #opens #restaurant #Hofstaye #dad #experienced #fun #Zemst

Tonight, the doors of the Hofstaye restaurant will swing open for the first time in the Gasthuishofhoeve in Hofstade. It is run by Dirk Swartebroeckx (62), who has a lot of catering experience, and his daughter Zoë (32). The latter grew up in the catering industry and had sworn off ever working in it herself, but she is now coming back to that. “We are starting this story with great enthusiasm,” he said.

Robby Dierickx 11-01-24, 2:00 PM Last update: 2:25 PM

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access