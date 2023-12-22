Justice sentences GTA VI hacker to psychiatric hospital ‘indefinitely’

Arion Kurtaj is the name of this young hacker, aged 18, who shook the Rockstar studio last year with a massive data leak concerning GTA VI. We are talking about more than 90 videos of the game (not yet finished) which have found their way onto the internet, to the delight of the curious.

Kurtaj is a member of the hacker group called “Lapsus$”, an international group that has been active in the past. Big companies like Uber, Nvidia and, in this case, Rockstar, have been victims of the group’s actions.

Via our colleagues at the BBC, we learned that Kurtaj was under house arrest in a hotel by the London police following an Nvidia hack that was attributed to him. He wasted no time in his hotel room. Even though he had been deprived of all Internet connection, the young man was able to illegally break into Rockstar’s systems using his phone, the television in the room and an Amazon Firestick. This little object is simply a small television remote control.

