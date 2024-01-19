Justin Trudeau contributes to intolerance

#Justin #Trudeau #contributes #intolerance

While Justin Trudeau wants to be the champion of tolerance, his immigration policies and his moralizing discourse risk causing exactly the opposite effect: a rise in intolerance.

The Trudeau government’s disorganized and limitless migration policy is leading to what we are seeing today, which is a crisis.

Accommodation capacity

Canada – and Quebec, whatever some say – is one of the countries most open to immigration in the world. Basically good news for reception and integration.

This is true, provided that it is well organized, planned and takes into account reception capacity.

However, we are going a long way when, last week, the Minister of Immigration of the Trudeau government, Marc Miller, spoke of reception capacity as being “an expression used in all sauces to say that people want less of immigrants”.

Here is an example of reception capacity, beyond the question of housing.

In a letter sent to Justin Trudeau yesterday, François Legault states that, for this school year alone, 1,150 reception classes had to be opened, the equivalent of around fifty primary schools. It is enormous.

But the federal government is always very close to define the directions, and always very far away when it comes time to provide services.

Tensions

The Trudeau government is beginning to realize the demographic shock its policies have created.

Sheepishly, pleading innocence will not be an option.

Officials warned them that raising immigration thresholds would worsen the already present housing crisis. Heads down, they charged forward. The result is what we know today.

If some stir up irrational fears linked to immigration, others take the opposite path, while arriving at the same place: by denying any problem, they contribute to anti-immigration sentiment.

The Trudeau government, through its mediocrity on this issue, is creating social tensions – unnecessary and avoidable. For moral and electoral reasons.

And the worst thing is that when these tensions are more evident, they will not even hesitate to place themselves as a bulwark against them.

That’s what we call scorer in its purpose.