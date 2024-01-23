Juve flies in the standings but falls on the stock market: here’s why | Market

#Juve #flies #standings #falls #stock #market #heres #Market

Juve flies in the standings. But it slips again on the stock market. In fact, the stock of the Juventus club recorded a -5.9%, the result of a foreseeable decline as this Monday 22 January was the day of the expected reverse stock split: the move, already announced at the last shareholders’ meeting, saw Juventus issue ordinary shares with the same characteristics as the ordinary ones in the ratio of one new share for every ten existing ordinary shares. Why this maneuver? It is explained in the documents of the increase of the latest capital increase of 200 million: “The grouping is part of the capital strengthening operation and is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation in anticipation of the Capital Increase and simplifying their administrative management, while improving the perception of the Juventus stock on the market. Considering that the company’s shares have no expressed nominal value, the split will determine an increase in their implicit accounting parity. In any case, this operation will not have a direct influence on the value of the stake held in Juventus; in fact, while decreasing the number of shares in the portfolio, shareholders will, at the same time, see the relative unit value increase, without any impact on the total value of the shareholding held, other conditions being equal”. In this specific case, the value of the share today is 2.3940 euros compared to that of the last stock market close of 0.2544.

