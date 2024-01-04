“Juventus” scores in the 60th second, but later scores six goals and is in the quarter finals of the cup – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Juventus #scores #60th #scores #goals #quarter #finals #cup #Football #Sportacentrs.com

At the end of the first minute, defender Federico Gatti of the Italian national team committed a foul on his teammate, the ball was intercepted by Nigerian Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi and Salernitana, who are at the bottom of the Serie A standings, took the lead.

In the 12th minute, 20-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti scored his second goal for the big Juventus team. He was assisted by Andrea Cambiaso, who scored his second goal for Juventus in the 35th minute.

After the half-time break, Salerno’s resistance crumbled as goalkeeper Vincenzo Fiorillo was beaten by Daniel Rugani, 18-year-old Turk Kenan Yildiz, who scored his third goal for the club, and American Timothy Weah. Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn diverted the ball into his own goal.

Italian Cup, round of 16

DateTimeGameResult06.12.22.00 Fiorentina – Parma [2.]2:2; 4:1 11 m ss (0:2)20.12.22.00Inter Milan – Bologna1:2 pag. (0:0; 0:0)02.01.22.00Milan – Cagliari4:1 (2:0)03.01.19.00Atalanta – Sassuolo3:1 (1:0)05.12.22.00Lazio – Genoa1:0 (1:0)03.01. 10.00pm Rome – Cremonese [2.]2:1 (0:1)19.12.22.00Napoli – Frosinone0:4 (0:0)04.01.22.00Juventus – Salernitana6:1 (2:1)

Quarter finals

DateTimeGame09.01.22.00Fiorentina – Bologna10.01.22.00Atalanta – Milan10.01.19.00Lazio – Roma10.01.19.00Juventus – Frosinone

