KAA Gent had little choice but to sell Malick Fofana to Olympique Lyon. The Buffaloes collected no less than seventeen million euros for him, but thanks to five million euro bonuses, the price can even rise slightly. But a replacement must be found.

According to Polish media, 23-year-old winger Daisuke Yokota is being looked at to find some reinforcement on the left flank after the departure of KAA Gent. We should not confuse him with the 41-year-old Japanese sculpture artist of the same name.

Daisuke Yokota is a 23-year-old Japanese winger, who can be played as a playmaker on the right, left or central midfield. This means he certainly meets a number of qualities that Malick Fofana has also been guilty of in recent months, in the good sense of the word.

Daisuke Yokota has already scored seven goals and provided one assist for Polish Gornik Zabrze

The Japanese currently plays for Gornik Zabrze in the Polish Ekstraklasa and has a contract there until June 2026. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is now estimated at around one million euros.

His Polish employer is aiming for a summer transfer rather than a deal this winter, so Ghent will have to make some money if they want to lure him to the Artevelde city now. This season he was already of great value to his Polish employer with seven goals and an assist.

