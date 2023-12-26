Kaag will stop as minister and will become UN envoy for Gaza reconstruction on January 8

#Kaag #stop #minister #envoy #Gaza #reconstruction #January

Sigrid Kaag will stop as outgoing Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister on January 8 and will start working as UN envoy for reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. She lets you know in a message on X.

“Last summer I already announced my departure from Dutch politics,” Kaag writes. “This moment has come sooner than anticipated.” She says she was asked for the position by UN Secretary General Guterres.

“Peace, security and justice have always been my motivations,” Kaag writes. She says she hopes to contribute to a better future as a UN envoy.

In her new role, Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian aid to Gaza, the UN said in a statement. It will also set up a “mechanism” to expedite humanitarian assistance through states that are not parties to the conflict.

Kaag’s appointment is in line with the resolution that the UN Security Council agreed to last week. It advocates “creating conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities” in Gaza. The acceleration of the delivery of relief supplies is also mentioned.

“Good news,” outgoing Prime Minister Rutte also calls Kaag’s appointment on X. “I am convinced that Sigrid Kaag brings the knowledge and experience to fulfill this task like no other.”

In addition, he says that Kaag’s party colleague Rob Jetten (D66), outgoing Minister for Climate and Energy, will take over the position of Minister of Finance until a successor is found. “Marnix van Rij will carry out the actual work until then.” Van Rij is outgoing State Secretary for Finance.

Experience at UN

Kaag also worked for the UN in the past. For example, in 1994 she worked for the UN aid organization UNRWA in Jerusalem and was a UN advisor in Khartoum and Nairobi and under-secretary general of the UN in Syria and Lebanon.

Two weeks ago, in an interview in the radio program Met het Oog op Morgen, Kaag said he would like to work abroad again. “I look forward to a different form of freedom, to fulfilling other roles,” Kaag said in that conversation.