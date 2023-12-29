“Kabila now serves the DRC as a businessman”, says Congolese journalist –

Journalist Eric Izimi, from Antena A, told Radio that the former Head of State of the Democratic Republic of Congo did not run in the election on December 20, 2023, as he felt politically fulfilled after governing the DRC.

“Joseph Kabila Kabange today dedicates himself to business activity (agribusiness)”, with a supermarket chain among other ventures, said the Congolese media professional.

Kabila is seen several times strolling the avenues of Kinshasa, “on a motorbike, accompanied by his boys, who offer him company”, he said.

The statements made by the journalist and commentator on political matters put an end to the suspensions that hung over the alleged threat of instability with the non-candidacy of the former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Eric said, on the other hand, that “some former Kabbalah rulers ran independently in the last elections”, he concluded.

Congolese military and politician, Joseph Kabila Kabange was president of the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2001 to 2019.

Also Read:  Elections in DRC: provisional results will be known on December 31st -

More Interesting News