Kabuscorp do Palanca consolidates leadership of Girabola 2023/24 –

Kabuscorp do Palanca consolidated its leadership of the National Football Championship of the I division, Girabola 2023/24, after beating São Salvador do Kongo do Zaire, 2-0, this Sunday, in anticipation of the ninth round.

With this result, the team from the Palanca neighborhood leads the competition with 20 points, four more than Desportivo da Lunda Sul, in second place.

This weekend, it should be noted, the eighth round was played, with emphasis on the first victory of Sporting de Cabinda, who beat União Recreativo de Malanje, 2-1, at home.

In the game between two military teams, Desportivo da Huila and 1º de Agosto drew 1-1, at the Tundavala stadium, in the city of Lubango, in the middle of the commemoration of National Army Day.

In the same round, it is also worth highlighting the 0-0 draw conceded by Petro de Luanda (national champion), at Recreativo do Libolo Cuanza Sul, last placed in the league table.

Also Read:  João Félix explains the unusual celebration after the goal against Valencia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Posted on
The Russians accidentally created a self-exploding tank
The Russians accidentally created a self-exploding tank
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News