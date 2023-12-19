Kabuscorp do Palanca consolidates leadership of Girabola 2023/24

Kabuscorp do Palanca consolidated its leadership of the National Football Championship of the I division, Girabola 2023/24, after beating São Salvador do Kongo do Zaire, 2-0, this Sunday, in anticipation of the ninth round.

With this result, the team from the Palanca neighborhood leads the competition with 20 points, four more than Desportivo da Lunda Sul, in second place.

This weekend, it should be noted, the eighth round was played, with emphasis on the first victory of Sporting de Cabinda, who beat União Recreativo de Malanje, 2-1, at home.

In the game between two military teams, Desportivo da Huila and 1º de Agosto drew 1-1, at the Tundavala stadium, in the city of Lubango, in the middle of the commemoration of National Army Day.

In the same round, it is also worth highlighting the 0-0 draw conceded by Petro de Luanda (national champion), at Recreativo do Libolo Cuanza Sul, last placed in the league table.