KAC completely gives up the game against Ljubljana

The KAC tripped itself up in the fight for the top of the table and lost to Olimpija Ljubljana 6:7 after the penalty shootout.

The “Red Jackets” got off to a great start in the game and went into the first break with a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Sablattnig (9th), Ganahl (17th/PP) and Haudum (19th).

Less than ten minutes after the restart, the Slovenians equalized this lead again. Bicevskis brings the “Dragons” closer again (24th/PP) and Zajc follows up with his first two goals of the evening (26th, 29th). Thanks to an individual performance from Bischofberger (33rd/PP), the KAC still has a narrow 4:3 lead in the final third.

Zajc with a strong performance

Even in the final third, the guests seemed to be able to pull away again and again, first through Haudum (45th/PP) to make it 3:5 and through Fraser (53rd) to make it 4:6. However, two more goals from Miha Zajc (48th/PP, 55th), who was outstanding that evening, and one from Gooch (55th) save the Slovenians into extra time.

This was goalless, after all the penalty shootout had to be used, in which – who else – Miha Zajc scored the decisive goal for Ljubljana.

The KAC remains third with 56 points and is still within reach of the top of the table. Ljubljana, on the other hand, is collecting important points in the fight for the pre-playoffs and is now defending the necessary tenth place with 34 points.

