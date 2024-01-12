“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich

#Kaiser #Franz #Beckenbauer #buried #Munich

Published12. January 2024, 3:09 p.m

In Munich: Last honor for the “Emperor” – Franz Beckenbauer buried

Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday at the age of 78. Now the funeral took place in Munich.

A few sequences from the life of Franz Beckenbauer.

Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78.

He was buried on Friday.

Further honors followed in Bayern’s Bundesliga game.

Last Sunday, Franz Beckenbauer fell asleep peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 78 years old. On Friday, the German football legend was buried in the Perlacher Forst cemetery in the southeast of Munich.

Beckenbauer’s funeral took place in a small circle as part of a private memorial service. “The Emperor” was buried in the grave of his parents Antonie and Franz and directly opposite his son Stephan. He died in 2015 at the age of 46.

Rose-decorated coffin

According to “Bild”, security forces guarded Beckenbauer’s grave while several funeral wreaths were delivered to the funeral hall. Beckenbauer’s coffin is said to have been decorated with roses in different colors.

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against TSG Hoffenheim on Friday evening is also dedicated to the memory of Beckenbauer. As in all German stadiums, the “Emperor” will be remembered this weekend with a minute’s silence in Munich’s Allianz Arena, and the players from both teams will also wear mourning ribbons.

Big honor in the Allianz Arena

The Bayern stars will also warm up with Beckenbauer’s legendary number 5 and wear a special jersey with the inscription “Thank you Franz” during the game. After the game, the shirts will be signed and auctioned off. All proceeds will benefit the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation.

When Bayern arrive and every time Munich scores, Beckenbauer’s song “Good Friends” is played, and scenes from the life of the world champion from 1974 (player) and 1990 (team boss) are shown on the screens. FC Bayern also invited numerous of the Emperor’s companions.

Franz Beckenbauer was a legend.

… and was 78 years old.

