“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich

#Kaiser #Franz #Beckenbauer #buried #Munich

Published12. January 2024, 3:09 p.m

In Munich: Last honor for the “Emperor” – Franz Beckenbauer buried

Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday at the age of 78. Now the funeral took place in Munich.

von

A few sequences from the life of Franz Beckenbauer.

20 minutes

  • Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78.

  • He was buried on Friday.

  • Further honors followed in Bayern’s Bundesliga game.

Last Sunday, Franz Beckenbauer fell asleep peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 78 years old. On Friday, the German football legend was buried in the Perlacher Forst cemetery in the southeast of Munich.

Beckenbauer’s funeral took place in a small circle as part of a private memorial service. “The Emperor” was buried in the grave of his parents Antonie and Franz and directly opposite his son Stephan. He died in 2015 at the age of 46.

Rose-decorated coffin

According to “Bild”, security forces guarded Beckenbauer’s grave while several funeral wreaths were delivered to the funeral hall. Beckenbauer’s coffin is said to have been decorated with roses in different colors.

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against TSG Hoffenheim on Friday evening is also dedicated to the memory of Beckenbauer. As in all German stadiums, the “Emperor” will be remembered this weekend with a minute’s silence in Munich’s Allianz Arena, and the players from both teams will also wear mourning ribbons.

Big honor in the Allianz Arena

The Bayern stars will also warm up with Beckenbauer’s legendary number 5 and wear a special jersey with the inscription “Thank you Franz” during the game. After the game, the shirts will be signed and auctioned off. All proceeds will benefit the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation.

Also Read:  Feyenoord will only listen to offers that cannot be rejected for Santi Giménez

When Bayern arrive and every time Munich scores, Beckenbauer’s song “Good Friends” is played, and scenes from the life of the world champion from 1974 (player) and 1990 (team boss) are shown on the screens. FC Bayern also invited numerous of the Emperor’s companions.

1 / 3

Franz Beckenbauer was a legend.

Tobias Hase/dpaIMAGO/WEREK

… and was 78 years old.

IMAGO/WEREK

Don’t miss any more news

With the daily update you stay informed about your favorite topics and don’t miss any news about current world events.
Receive the most important things, briefly and concisely, directly to your inbox every day.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Posted on
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
Posted on
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Posted on
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News