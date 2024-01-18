Kaj Gorgels expresses concern about Monica Geuze’s habits: ‘Toxic cocktail’ | RTL Boulevard

Monica decides to change course before 2024 and bring some ‘more structure’ into her life. Especially after her break with her ex Robbert Kroese, which she announced a year ago, she seeks a lot of distraction. She goes to all kinds of parties and is more likely to reach for the bottle.

Now she is looking for more peace and quiet and Kaj seems to agree with that decision. “I’m glad that you will live differently in 2024,” he says with relief. “I thought to myself: that woman is going to fall over again.” For example, Kaj thinks that Monica ‘drinks quite a lot’. “Yes, I really drank too much last year,” the presenter agrees.

Kaj continues: “And I also know what your sleep patterns are like. They’re not good either. And I know you’re on TikTok a lot. So I thought: that’s quite a toxic cocktail.”

Monica summarizes with a laugh: “Wine, TikTok and sleep.” And Kaj adds: “Pills… sleeping pills.” Ultimately, Monica realizes that she ‘can’t even grow old’ if she continues to live like this.

Shortly after her break with Robbert, rumors went around about a relationship between Monica and Rijk Hofman. She said the following about it to RTL Boulevard:

