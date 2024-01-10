Kaj Gorgels regrets the bankruptcy of furniture company Aime Té | Show

#Kaj #Gorgels #regrets #bankruptcy #furniture #company #Aime #Té #Show

Kaj Gorgels deeply regrets that the furniture company Aime Té, in which he is a shareholder, has been declared bankrupt. The 33-year-old presenter says this after reporting from gossip queen Yvonne Coldeweijer. Together with the board, options for a restart are being sought, Gorgels said. A curator is working on that.

“We of course deeply regret this, first and foremost for the colleagues and customers who have placed their trust in us,” Gorgels told ANP, who emphasized that his role within the company was ‘remote’. He himself speaks of ‘influencer marketing advice’. Gorgels said he was not involved in the day-to-day management.

“I would also like to emphasize that during the entire period of my involvement with Aime Té, no profit was distributed to me or to other shareholders, everything was aimed at building an international dream,” says Gorgels. According to the presenter, the entrepreneurs “have had to take a significant financial hit as a result of this bankruptcy.” As far as Gorgels is concerned, this is part of doing business “and does not detract from the pain of those affected and colleagues who have lost their jobs.”

Yvonne Coldeweijer reported on Tuesday that some customers had lost their money. Customers would have purchased a sofa that was subsequently not delivered and they would now not get their money back. Gorgels’ management then says that “it is indeed true that customers may have been duped. But this is now in the hands of the curator, who is busy exploring the options.”

