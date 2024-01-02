Kalima-i Tawhid fight on television screens! Am I going to ask you?

#Kalimai #Tawhid #fight #television #screens

Remarkable moments occurred in the TV100 Taksim Square program with Gürkan Hacır.

In the program where current issues are discussed, mutual discussions become trending topics on social media.

In the live broadcast that met with the audience yesterday, the guests were; Şaban Sevinç, Ferhat Murat, Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı and Barış Yarkadaş.

The fight over the Word of Tawhid

While the program was going on, there was a conversation between journalist Şaban Sevinç and Ferhat Murat. “La ilaha illallah Muhammad Rasulullah” The tension went away.

Ferhat Murat responded to Sevinç, who reacted to those marching for Gaza in Eminönü.

“This flag is the common value of all Muslims in the world”

For Sevinç “Do you know what the Caliphate flag means?” Asking the question, Murat said:

The flag you call the flag of the caliphate is tawhid. This flag is the common value of all Muslims in the world. If you say you are a Muslim, you will say ‘La Ilahe Illallah Muhammadan Rasulullah’.

“Am I going to ask you”

Upon these words, journalist Şaban Sevinç said, “I’m going to ask you if I’m going to say it?” He responded with:

“I’m saying it for those who are Muslims, I’m not saying it for you.”

In response to this answer, Ferhat Murat said, “I am saying this for those who are Muslims, I am not saying it for you. Those who are Muslims have to say this. This is not the flag of the caliphate, this is a common value.” he replied.

This is how the tense moments in the studio were captured on camera.