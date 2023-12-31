Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: who was the top scorer in 2023? | UEFA champions league

#Kane #Mbappé #Haaland #top #scorer #UEFA #champions #league

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé have finished as the top scorers in Europe for club and country in 2023. Kane scored a total of 52 goals for Tottenham, Bayern and the English national team in the last 12 months, while Mbappé achieved the same number with Paris and the French team.

Erling Haaland was just behind both after scoring 50 goals in 2023 with Manchester City and Norway.

Who was the top scorer for your club and national team in 2023?

52 en 57 Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern and England)

52 in 53 Kylian Mbappé (Paris and France)

50 en 60 Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

40 in 61 Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Roma and Belgium)

39 in 64 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord and Mexico)

37 in 67 Lautaro Martínez (Inter and Argentina)

36 and 47 Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)

36 en 63 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar y Grecia)

36 en 61 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

34 in 47 Victor Osimhen (Naples and Nigeria)

32 and 51 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)

31 and 54 Hugo Cuypers (Ghent)

Mbappé’s classic goal

For a top division club in the top 15 European leagues (including domestic cups, excluding UEFA qualifiers and friendlies) and the senior international team (including friendlies).

Who was the top scorer in all UEFA men’s competitions (club and national team) in 2023?

21 Romelu Lukaku

18 Erling Haaland

13 Clever Amdouni

12 Rasmus Højlund

12 Harry Kane

12 Kylian Mbappé

Top scorer: Lukaku’s 14 goals for Belgium

Who was the top scorer in UEFA men’s club competitions in 2023 (group stage to final)?

12 Erling Haaland

10 Gift Orban

7 Clever Amdouni

7 Victor Boniface

7 Arthur Cabral

7 Romelu Lukaku

7 Vangelis Pavlidis

6 Hugo Cuypers

6 João Pedro

Erling Haaland: all his goals in the 2022/23 Champions League

Who were the top scorers in each UEFA men’s club competition in 2023?

UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland, Manchester City (12)

UEFA Europa League: Victor Boniface, Leverkusen (7)

UEFA Europa Conference League: Gift Orban, Gent (10)

Top scorers in a calendar year

2022: Kylian Mbappé (Paris and France) 56 goals in 56 games

2021: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern and Poland) 69 goals in 59 games

2020: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern and Poland) 47 goals in 44 games

2019: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern and Poland) 54 goals in 58 games

2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina) 51 goals in 54 games

2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham and England) 56 goals in 52 games

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina) 59 goals in 62 games

2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal) 57 goals in 57 games

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal) 61 goals in 60 games

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal) 69 goals in 59 games

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina) 91 goals in 69 games

2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal) 60 goals in 60 games