Kane on the beach, Müller jogging, Neuer in white sneakers: Bayern stars celebrate Christmas

#Kane #beach #Müller #jogging #Neuer #white #sneakers #Bayern #stars #celebrate #Christmas

tz

Sport

FC Bayern

By: Christoph Klaucke

PrintShare

Every year again: The stars of FC Bayern spend Christmas with their loved ones. Müller surprises with a spontaneous running session, Kane keeps his promise.

Munich – FC Bayern managed to end the year with three wins in a row – last but not least there was a 2-1 win in Wolfsburg. The professionals then said goodbye to their well-deserved vacation and looked forward to a relaxing time with the family. Just a few days after the last Bundesliga game, the festival of love was finally on the agenda. The Bayern stars around Harry Kane, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer celebrate Christmas – in different ways.

Kane spends Christmas on the beach with his wife and children

Immediately after the Wolfsburg game, Kane revealed his holiday plans for Christmas and announced a swipe at friends in England: “It’s been a hard four months here without the family, without the children, without my wife. Now I have ten days off, in which it’s all about enjoying the time and the family.” Kane announced in the Wolfsburg Mixed Zone that we should go somewhere “hot”. “I’ll send my friends in England a photo of me on the beach when they play,” he added with a laugh.

Kane, who said an emotional goodbye to the Munich hotel staff after more than four months, did not share a photo until Christmas Day. However, his wife Kate Kane posted several vacation pictures on her Instagram story. You can see the children, including the newborn Henry. In another snapshot of the wife, a colorful salad plate is on a table in front of a beach and the sparkling sea. At 24 degrees, the Kanes are apparently enjoying themselves in the south. Teammate Konrad Laimer apparently had similarly warm thoughts.

Harry Kane’s predecessor: legendary nine of FC Bayern Munich

View photo series

Laimer imitates Kane: Austrian travels south and celebrates Christmas on a dream island

The Austrian celebrates Christmas in the Maldives with his wife Ines-Sarah and says: “Merry Christmas” and posts two emojis – one a palm tree and one a heart.

Laimer and his sweetheart stand barefoot in the sand and beam with each other, while the palm trees in the background glow with colorful fairy lights. He’s all in white, she’s wearing a light summer dress. For the midfield all-rounder, it was first a wedding in the summer, then FC Bayern: Laimer tied the knot with Ines-Sarah – even Manuel Neuer congratulated.

Bavaria’s Manuel Neuer as well as Thomas Müller and wife Lisa pose in front of a Christmas tree, Konrad Laimer and wife Ines-Sarah enjoy warm temperatures in the Maldives. © Manuel Neuer/Konrad Laimer/Thomas Müller/Instagram

Neuer, Krätzig, Musiala: This is how the Bayern stars celebrate Christmas

The 1.93 meter tall goalkeeper stands upright next to a Christmas tree, the angel on the top of which just towers over him. Neuer is wearing a dark suit with a white shirt underneath. Striking: his sporty, white sneakers. “Merry Christmas! Enjoy the holidays with your loved ones!” writes the Bayern captain, who had completely different problems after breaking his lower leg while skiing about a year ago. There are numerous gifts around the tree, mostly in bags.

There were also many gifts to admire in the Krätzig house. Youngster Frans Krätzig, who made his professional debut this season, posted a photo – apparently taken from a gallery – showing the Christmas tree from above. Jamal Musiala, who posed next to a staircase in a casual look, presented probably the largest Christmas tree.

Curious Müller action: Bayern leader recommends jogging on Christmas Eve

Thomas Müller’s Christmas Eve didn’t start off on a contemplative note; the Bayern leader spontaneously went for a run. “I can only recommend it, it was really funny, even in this weather. So if it suits you, it will relax your mind and you can eat a nice roast tonight,” said Müller in his Christmas message on Instagram. The original Bavarian also wished his fans “Merry Christmas” in all possible languages.

Later in the evening, Müller swapped his running clothes for the fine thread. With his wife Lisa at his side, he smiles happily into the camera in front of the Christmas tree. Müller probably put his biggest Christmas present under the tree in advance with his contract extension at FC Bayern. After the Christmas party and the upcoming New Year’s Eve fun, the Bayern stars will continue training on Säbener Straße on January 2nd. (ck)