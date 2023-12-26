Kansas City Chiefs embarrass themselves against Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas

#Kansas #City #Chiefs #embarrass #Las #Vegas #Raiders #Christmas

The Kansas City Chiefs embarrassed themselves on Christmas in Week 16 of the NFL against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles ended their recent series of bankruptcies, but struggled until the end against the New York Giants.

NFL: Game reports week 16

sport.de accompanies selected NFL games on Sunday evening in the live ticker from 7 p.m.!

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

Result: 20:14 (3:0, 14:7, 3:0, 0:7) BOXSCORE

The Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a surprise road win at the Chiefs on Christmas. They owe this success primarily to their defense, which turned two Chiefs turnovers into two touchdowns in just seven seconds.

In the second quarter, after a slow start – they had -18 yards in the first quarter – the Chiefs managed to turn the game around with just over seven minutes on the clock. Isiah Pacheco ran a trick play for a 12-yard touchdown. The Chiefs began the play before the snap without a quarterback, before Pacheco moved into the backfield, received a direct snap, then suggested a pitch to Mahomes, but then ran straight into the end zone. But that was pretty much all the home team managed for a long time.

The Chiefs offense then brought the Raiders back into the game with all their might. In another direct snap to Pacheco, this time he lost the ball during an attempted handoff to Mahomes, Bilal Nichols grabbed the fumble and carried it eight yards into the end zone. And just seven seconds later, cornerback Jack Jones scored a pick-six after a bad pass from Mahomes.

As a result, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also missed a short field goal attempt and the Chiefs were stopped in the red zone on their fourth attempt. Overall, they were 2-4 in the red zone. It was only the second time with Andy Reid as head coach that the Chiefs had allowed two defensive touchdowns. Previously, this only happened to them in the memorable 51:54 against the LA Rams in 2018. The Chiefs also had significantly more yards than the guests (308:144), but lost the turnover battle 0:2. That was ultimately the deciding factor in the game.

New York Giants (5-10) @ Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

Result: 25:33 (3:7, 0:13, 15:0, 7:13) BOXSCORE

After three defeats in a row, the Eagles returned to winning ways, but had a really difficult time in the second Christmas Game until the end, which was also due to the fact that they were often in their own way against the Giants.

Although the lead was 20-3 at the break, the home team lost at least four more points shortly before the break because Jalen Hurts scrambled deep in the red zone without timeouts and was stopped in the field. Only thanks to a questionable penalty against Bobby Okereke of the Giants for delay of game was there still enough time left on the clock for a field goal. After halftime, returner Boston Scott lost a fumble on the kickoff return after his teammate Olamide Zachheus ran into him. Shortly afterwards, Saquon Barkley ran for a seven-yard touchdown that gave New York new hope. At the end of the third quarter, Hurts even threw a 76-yard pick-six to cornerback Adoree’ Jackson because Dallas Goedert had previously slipped.

Immediately after the pick-six, however, the Eagles had their best drive of the game, which kept the guests at bay. D’Andre Swift ran for a five-yard touchdown. Jake Elliott’s two field goals in the final quarter did the rest.

Meanwhile, the Giants had another quarterback swap during the game. Starter Tommy DeVito remained out after a poor first half (9/16, 55 YDS, -0.37 EPA/Play) and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the second half, who gave his team new impetus. His best play: a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton with five minutes left. The final point, however, was an interception in the end zone by Kelee Ringo with the clock running out.

Baltimore Ravens (12-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Result: 33:19 (3:5, 13:7, 17:0, 0:7) BOXSCORE

New Orleans Saints (7-8) @ Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

Result: 22:30 (0:7, 7:10, 0:10, 15:3) BOXSCORE

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

Result: 11:34 (0:7, 0:17, 11:7, 0:3) BOXSCORE

The Steelers kept their playoff chances alive with a home win the day before Christmas Eve. The best man was wide receiver George Pickens, who recently came under criticism for his lack of effort, and who had four receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. In the first quarter, he quickly put the Steelers ahead with an 86-yard touchdown catch-and-run, and then added a 66-yard TD in the third quarter. He also set up a field goal shortly before halftime with a spectacular 44-yard catch down the sideline.

In keeping with the Christmas season, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph also impressed, rushing for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2021 to throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in a game. The Steelers as a whole also scored at least 30 points in a game for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jake Browning was disenchanted with the guests. He threw a total of three interceptions and failed mainly because the Steelers defense switched from man to predominantly zone coverage. This was accompanied by a move from cornerback Patrick Peterson to the safety position, which he had never played before in the NFL. Peterson caught one of three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ only bright spot in this game was wide receiver Tee Higgins’ 80-yard touchdown catch-and-run shortly after halftime. However, there was no more room for the guests from Ohio.

Looking at the playoff picture, the Bengals have now slipped out of the wild card ranks and are level with the Steelers, who, however, have won the direct comparison with two wins this season.

Buffalo Bills (9-6) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

Result: 24:24 (0:3, 14:7, 7:3, 3:9) BOXSCORE

The Buffalo Bills narrowly avoided embarrassment in Los Angeles on Sunday night and may have significantly improved their playoff chances. With this win, they are now back in a wild card spot ahead of the other games in Week 16 and, according to “Next Gen Stats”, have a 75 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Chargers got off to a better start and took the lead in the first quarter with a field goal by Cameron Dicker, who sank a total of five attempts, and increased their lead to 10-0 at the start of the second quarter with a touchdown by quarterback Easton Stick. However, this was only possible because punt returner Deonte Harty lost a fumble on the return, which gave the home team a short field. The guests then needed until their last two drives in the second quarter to find their way onto the scoreboard. First, Josh Allen found Gabe Davis for a 57-yard touchdown pass, then Allen ran into the end zone himself 1:28 minutes before halftime.

The guests’ mistakes continued in the second half. The first drive after a defensive stop ended with an interception by Allen, who unnecessarily looked for a well-covered Stefon Diggs with a deep ball. The Chargers made their second field goal from this. The Bills had their next good drive and Allen completed a QB sneak for a touchdown. The Chargers then shortened the lead with two field goals and a fumble by James Cook gave them another good starting position. Once again, Dicker hit a field goal, giving Los Angeles the lead again with 5:26 minutes left.

Led by Allen, who made a few notable throws on third down, the guests marched across the field again and into the red zone. Tyler Bass then scored from 29 yards to give Buffalo the lead again with 28 seconds on the clock. The defense ultimately made the decision: Ed Oliver managed a sack at the beginning of the last drive and the encounter was finally over after a lateral aria including an illegal forward pass.

Josh Allen extended his season record of games with a rushing and passing touchdown in one game to 11. He is also now the second quarterback ever with at least 50 rushing touchdowns. Cam Newton is first (75). Additionally, Allen has now thrown at least one TD pass in 23 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league.

The Bills won this game despite the Chargers having more first downs, possessions, fewer penalties and no turnovers, while the Bills gave the ball away three times. However, the Bills were 2-3 in the red zone while the Chargers were just 1-3.

Indianapolis Colts (8-7) @ Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Result: 10:29 (7:7, 0:6, 3:7, 0:9) BOXSCORE

A week after the bitter and embarrassing defeat of the Atlanta Falcons against league bottom team Carolina, Arthur Smith’s men were able to return against the Indianapolis Colts. Led by new quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta quickly overcame an early deficit and added two field goals before halftime. While Atlanta finally got the running game back and also got superstar rookie Bijan Robinson (122 scrimmage yards) into the game, there was very little going on at Indy. Aside from Taylor’s early touchdown, the Colts managed next to nothing. Meanwhile, the Koo festival was getting underway on the Falcons side. The kicker added his field goals three to five in the second half and ultimately ensured the comfortable victory, which keeps the Falcons within striking distance in the NFC South. The Colts, on the other hand, are missing the opportunity to take advantage of the mistakes of the competition in the AFC South.

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) @ Tennessee Titans (5-10)

Result: 20:17 (0:0, 3:10, 3:0, 14:7) BOXSCORE

Take a deep breath at the Seattle Seahawks! With a late and hard-fought victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Seahawks continued their streak and remained right in the middle of the NFC playoff battle. And it didn’t necessarily look like that for a long time. After a slow start, the Titans were the first to gain momentum and led at halftime after a touchdown pass from running back Derrick Henry and also as the game entered its final stages. It wasn’t until six minutes before the end that Seattle took the lead for the first time. However, this didn’t last long. Once again it was Henry who scored again in his core competence, the running game. So it was clear: the Seahawks needed another touchdown. With one minute left, Geno Smith found Parkinson for a short touchdown, ultimately turning the game into a win.

Detroit Lions (11-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Result: 30:24 (7:7, 10:7, 6:7, 7:3) BOXSCORE

The Detroit Lions are making history! With a win over the Minnesota Vikings, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. not only secured their place in the playoffs, they were also confirmed as division winners. For the first time ever since the NFC North was introduced. But until then it was a tough job against the division opponent from Minnesota. The game was hard fought from the start and until the end. From the start, the Vikings attacked almost exclusively through the air: 411 passing yards compared to 17 rushing yards in the end. But this also meant taking a lot of risk, as Nick Mullens’ four interceptions show. Detroit, on the other hand, simply made fewer mistakes and, thanks to playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown (106 yards, 1 TD) and Jahmyr Gibbs (100 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs), ultimately had better personnel and a nose in front.

Washington Commanders (4-11) @ New York Jets (6-9)

Result: 28:30 (0:17, 7:10, 7:0, 14:3) BOXSCORE

The duel between the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets no longer had any relevance to the playoffs and yet, or perhaps because of that, it still offered a lot of entertainment. After the New York Jets were already ahead 27:7 at the break thanks to a brilliant first quarter, there was hardly anything going on for Gang Green after halftime. Washington started a fabulous comeback and suddenly led by two points a few minutes before the end after a touchdown from Antonion Gibson. With the clock almost running out, the Jets got into field goal range again and veteran Greg Zuerlein kept his nerve and secured the victory. Outstanding man in the Jets success: Running back Breece Hall with 191 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers (7-8) @ Carolina Panthers (2-13)

Result: 33:30 (7:3, 16:7, 0:6, 10:14) BOXSCORE

The Green Bay Packers experienced a very similar end against the Carolina Panthers. What initially looked like an easy win for Green Bay ultimately turned into a thriller. At halftime the guests had a relatively comfortable lead of 23:10, but shortly after the break running back Chuba Hubbard turned the game into an on-possession game for the Panthers. Although the Packers were able to strike back immediately after the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers didn’t give up. DJ Chark scored two touchdowns in a row and there were signs of overtime. However, the Packers had little desire for that and put together a 61-yard drive, which kicker Carlson was able to convert into the final score.

Cleveland Browns (10-5) @ Houston Texans (8-7)

Result: 36:22 (7:0, 15:7, 6:0, 8:15) BOXSCORE

Without CJ Stroud, the Houston Texans suffered a heavy defeat against the Cleveland Browns. And by Cleveland Browns in this case you could simply mean Amari Cooper. The Browns wide receiver almost single-handedly dismantled the Texans. Cooper ended up accumulating 265 yards and two touchdowns. An absolute mega performance from the pass receiver, who achieved almost as many yards as the entire Texans offense. They were actually never competitive in this duel. It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter, when the game had long been decided, that the Browns gave their opponent some cosmetic results.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Result: 12:30 (0:3, 0:17, 6:10, 6:0) BOXSCORE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their gala form and also dismantle their next opponent. In the Florida duel, Baker Mayfield and Co. deservedly retained the upper hand and plunged the Jacksonville Jaguars further into crisis (four defeats in a row). The game was actually already decided at halftime. The Bucs offense was clicking and the defense more or less effortlessly held the Jags to zero points. The Jags were still able to get on the scoreboard, but there wasn’t much more left. While the Bucs continue to lead the NFC South and are on course for the playoffs, Jacksonville can count themselves lucky that the competition in the AFC South also failed. The Jaguars continue to lead the division by a small margin, but will have to improve in order not to give up the playoffs in the end.

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) @ Chicago Bears (6-9)

Result: 16:27 (0:7, 7:14, 3:3, 6:3) BOXSCORE

The Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears met in an NFC duel without much impact. The playoffs were no longer at stake for either team before the game, even if the Bears still have theoretical chances. The home team decided the game in the first half, when they were already leading 21:7 with three touchdowns. The Bears were able to score points primarily through the running game. In the end, the Bears had 250 yards rushing, significantly more than through the air (170). Quarterback Justin Fields was once again able to show his qualities here (97 rushing yards, 1 TD) and the Cards also couldn’t get Khalil Herbert (112 rushing yards, 1 TD) under control.

Dallas Cowboys (10-5) @ Miami Dolphins (11-4)

Result: 20:22 (7:3, 0:10, 3:6, 10:3) BOXSCORE

The eagerly awaited top game in week 16 turned out to be the thriller we had hoped for! In the end, the Miami Dolphins were just ahead and won with a field goal by Jason Sanders with the clock running out. Until then, things had been going back and forth between the two playoff teams. The fact that the result was not higher was due to the good red zone defense of both teams. From a total of seven visits to the red zone, both teams only scored one score each.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the final quarter with a nine-point deficit and a field goal and a Cooks touchdown later, suddenly coming out like laughing winners. However, with just under 3.5 minutes on the clock, the Dolphins still had enough time to get in position for another field goal. Jason Sanders once again kept his nerve – he had already sunk four field goals, three of them from over 50 yards – and made the victory clear for the Dolphins, who now have to hope for a defeat by the Ravens (in San Francisco) in the direct Duel then to secure the number 1 seed.

New England Patriots (4-11) @ Denver Broncos (7-8)

Result: 26:23 (0:7, 3:0, 20:0, 3:16) BOXSCORE

It is well known that the New England Patriots need a change. But the men from Foxborough aren’t necessarily making life easy for themselves when it comes to the upcoming draft. After a crazy game at the Denver Broncos, the Patriots now have four wins and will slip out of the top three of the draft. Anyone who knows head coach Bill Belichick knows that it shouldn’t matter to him. The New England Patriots also performed accordingly. After a sleepy first quarter, the Pats really turned up the heat and scored 23 unanswered points. Suddenly New England looked like the sure winner.