Kanye West again shares racy photos of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Nauseating’ | Stars

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has once again posted special photos of his wife Bianca Censori. She is scantily dressed and her head covering is particularly noticeable, which his followers have criticized quite a bit.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kanye West. The 46-year-old American rapper and producer was frequently in the news because of his new teeth and his wife Bianca Censori, of whom he posted racy photos on social media and who also appeared very scantily dressed at an art fair.

He once again shared two very special photos of Censori on Instagram on Saturday. In one of them she is standing in the kitchen and in the other in the doorway, each time with her back to the photographer. But what she is wearing is especially striking: Censori is wearing a very revealing swimsuit and a black leather head covering. It even takes a black bar in the photo to cover her pubic area.

The photos are not particularly appreciated. As became apparent in previous weeks, more and more of his followers are turning against the rapper. “Nauseating,” someone calls it. Others write that they find it disgusting that he shows his wife to the world in this way. They accuse him of, among other things, ‘brainwashing’.

