Kanye West again shares racy photos of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Nauseating’ | Stars

#Kanye #West #shares #racy #photos #wife #Bianca #Censori #Nauseating #Stars

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has once again posted special photos of his wife Bianca Censori. She is scantily dressed and her head covering is particularly noticeable, which his followers have criticized quite a bit.

© Getty Images & Instagram

In recent weeks there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kanye West. The 46-year-old American rapper and producer was frequently in the news because of his new teeth and his wife Bianca Censori, of whom he posted racy photos on social media and who also appeared very scantily dressed at an art fair.

He once again shared two very special photos of Censori on Instagram on Saturday. In one of them she is standing in the kitchen and in the other in the doorway, each time with her back to the photographer. But what she is wearing is especially striking: Censori is wearing a very revealing swimsuit and a black leather head covering. It even takes a black bar in the photo to cover her pubic area.

The photos are not particularly appreciated. As became apparent in previous weeks, more and more of his followers are turning against the rapper. “Nauseating,” someone calls it. Others write that they find it disgusting that he shows his wife to the world in this way. They accuse him of, among other things, ‘brainwashing’.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Famous friends support Holly Willoughby in comeback on TV | TV

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government” | Comprehensive | News
Daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government” | Comprehensive | News
Posted on
Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Posted on
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News