Kanye ‘Ye’ West makes 40-minute apology video | RTL Boulevard

Kanye West 40minute apology video RTL Boulevard

Kanye ‘Ye’ West (46) has recorded an apology video of about forty minutes. ‘TMZ’ reports this based on sources. The video, in which he apologizes for anti-Semitic statements in tweets and interviews in the autumn of 2022, will be shared before the release of his new album ‘Vultures’, according to the medium. That will be released on February 9.

“I didn’t mean to offend or be disrespectful”

The 46-year-old rapper made several anti-Semitic statements. For example, he praised Adolf Hitler in a broadcast of the far-right platform Infowars and shared an image of a swastika on Twitter. He was then suspended from Instagram and Twitter, now X, among other things. His agency also cut ties with him.

The rapper is now said to have hired a few cameramen to record an apology video. Ye is said to be ‘rattling’ about this, the sources told the medium.

This is not the first time Ye has apologized for his statements and messages. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst caused by my words or actions. “It was not my intention to offend or be disrespectful, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the rapper previously wrote in a statement.