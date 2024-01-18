Kanye ‘Ye’ West makes 40-minute apology video | RTL Boulevard

#Kanye #West #40minute #apology #video #RTL #Boulevard

Kanye ‘Ye’ West (46) has recorded an apology video of about forty minutes. ‘TMZ’ reports this based on sources. The video, in which he apologizes for anti-Semitic statements in tweets and interviews in the autumn of 2022, will be shared before the release of his new album ‘Vultures’, according to the medium. That will be released on February 9.

“I didn’t mean to offend or be disrespectful”

The 46-year-old rapper made several anti-Semitic statements. For example, he praised Adolf Hitler in a broadcast of the far-right platform Infowars and shared an image of a swastika on Twitter. He was then suspended from Instagram and Twitter, now X, among other things. His agency also cut ties with him.

The rapper is now said to have hired a few cameramen to record an apology video. Ye is said to be ‘rattling’ about this, the sources told the medium.

This is not the first time Ye has apologized for his statements and messages. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst caused by my words or actions. “It was not my intention to offend or be disrespectful, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the rapper previously wrote in a statement.

Also Read:  Series The Good Doctor ends after seven seasons | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Posted on
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Posted on
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
Posted on
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News