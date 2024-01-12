Kaohsiung Lingya murders two neighbors due to noise, prosecutors indict the suspect and seek death penalty

#Kaohsiung #Lingya #murders #neighbors #due #noise #prosecutors #indict #suspect #seek #death #penalty

A man surnamed Wu in Lingya District, Kaohsiung, suspected that the couple surnamed Luo upstairs were making noise, and stabbed two people to death, killing both husband and wife. After the investigation was concluded, today the prosecutor found that his methods were cruel and showed no remorse, and he was charged with homicide. and asked for the death penalty.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release today (12th) morning stating that on the day of the incident, 63-year-old Wu Nan killed Luo Nan’s wife first in front of the Luo couple’s family members, and Luo Nan was sleeping soundly in the room at the time, which was not enough to deal with the crime. The defendant posed no threat, but Wu Nan did not stop his killing intent and entered the room again to assassinate Luo Nan. It was obvious that his method was cruel and inhumane. It can be considered that the crime directly caused the death of the victim. It was indeed a deliberate act and fell under the category of Civil and Political Rights International The most serious crime under the Convention.

The prosecutor considered that Wu Nan only verbally confessed to the crime when he was arrested by the police, and subsequently exercised his right to remain silent during police and interrogations. He also fled on a bicycle immediately after the crime and disguised himself by disguised in disguise and destroying evidence, which clearly shows his character. Cunning, bad attitude after committing the crime, no remorse.

In addition, Wu Nan committed the murder in front of the victim’s family without any reason, which not only caused the family to blame themselves, but also caused physical and mental trauma to the family members who witnessed the murder on the spot. He faced the pain of losing a loved one. As a parent or child, Everyone can relate to what the defendant did. What the defendant did not only took away the lives of the two victims, but also took away the expectations of several families for a happy and bright future. The infringement of legal rights was very serious and irreparable.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutor’s Office considered that Mr. Wu never apologized or expressed remorse to the victim’s family for his crime. Furthermore, considering Mr. Wu’s age at the time of the crime, even if he was sentenced to life imprisonment, if he met the requirements for parole and was released from prison, he would still be 20 years old. At nearly 90 years old, there is no possibility of returning to society for rehabilitation, nor is there any possibility or necessity of education. After the prosecutor concluded the investigation, he was prosecuted for homicide and other crimes and recommended that the Kaohsiung District Court impose the death penalty.

Kaohsiung, a 36-year-old man surnamed Luo and his 35-year-old wife were hacked to death in their home in Lingya District on the morning of September 15 last year. The police discovered that the downstairs neighbor, Mr. Wu, was dissatisfied with the noise and disturbing the neighbors. He went upstairs and knocked on the door of the couple surnamed Luo. After opening the door, Mr. Wu entered the house and stabbed people with a knife. The family asked the building manager for help, but the couple surnamed Luo died from their injuries on the spot and were not sent to the hospital. Wu Nan was arrested in Pingtung.

Since Wu Nan ran under the Kaohsiung End Bridge of the Wanda Bridge after committing the crime, discarding the murder knife and clothes, and after checking the scene of leaving the building after committing the crime, he was also holding a plastic bag. The police determined that the murder knife and clothes were inside. In the early morning of the 16th, the coat worn by the attacker when he escaped and a fruit knife were found on the bank of Gaoping River. Because Wu Nan refused to disclose the facts of the case, the prosecutor was allowed to hold him in custody based on the evidence of his escape and destruction.

