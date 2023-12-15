Kapo Uri stops a delivery truck with 14 refugees in the hold

#Kapo #Uri #stops #delivery #truck #refugees #hold

Shortly before ten a.m. on Friday morning, the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security reported to Kapo Uri that a suspicious vehicle had evaded inspection in northern Italy and continued into the Gotthard Tunnel.

The cantonal police then set up a checkpoint at the north portal, which the driver of the van with French license plates ignored. Disregarding various traffic regulations, he continued to drive north at excessive speed, and several police vehicles gave chase.

In Flüelen, the delivery truck was finally stopped at a boat dock. During the subsequent inspection of the vehicle, the police found 14 people in the cargo area of ​​the van who are presumed to be Syrian citizens. The refugees and the driver are currently in police custody.

