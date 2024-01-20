Karik in Kochi stole Modi’s heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit

New Delhi ∙ ‘Never drank charcoal water that tasted so good’. Not only said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took 20 local charcoals with him while returning from Kochi. The Prime Minister told the Ernakulam guest house staff that the sweetness of Kerala’s local charcoal stole his heart.

When Modi arrived in Kochi on the 16th after the road show, when he reached the guest house, karikin water was the welcome drink. The Prime Minister through the SPG officials asked that he used to drink charcoal while traveling across the country but liked the taste of Kerala charcoal better and wanted to take it with him on his return. The police cleared the road in the morning on Marine Drive and delivered 20 local charcoals to the guest house. The charcoal was taken to Delhi in bunches without being slaughtered.

Sleep on the ground

As he was fasting for Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister ate only water, fruit and dry fruits. In the suite room on the eighth floor of the guest house, a yoga mat was spread on the floor and a blanket was spread over it to sleep. A new king-size bed worth Rs 30,000 was bought for Modi by CAIRFED, but it was not used. On the morning of the 17th, only hot water was requested from the kitchen.

