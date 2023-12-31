Karim Benzema appeared: he is on vacation and with an injury, this is known – International Football – Sports

When Karim Benzema joined Saudi club Al Ittihad this year on a lucrative contract, the Ballon d’Or seemed to have a comfortable path to retirement, but the 36-year-old Frenchman is now suffering the wrath of fans for his performance in recent years. matches. This added to his unexpected disappearance in the last few hours, in which his whereabouts were unknown.

The winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or is the focus of criticism from the press in Saudi Arabia for his poor performance and the poor results of the team led by Argentine Marcelo ‘el Muñeco’ Gallardo. Benzema, being the great figure of the club, is taking all the shots.

The fans who cheered him on his arrival in June, when hundreds of drones formed the face of a roaring tiger, the team’s animal symbol, above the 62,000-seat stadium, are laughing today at “kitty” Benzema.

The final blow came last Tuesday in the stellar duel against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, a game in which Benzema was a total ‘ghost’ and saw his former Real Madrid teammate shine, who scored two goals and won the duel. personal with his team’s 5-2 victory.

Since that meeting, there was no news about Karim Benzema, who disappeared from the club, did not attend training on Thursday and Friday, does not answer his cell phone and closed his official Instagram account.

Where was Benzema?

In the midst of the mystery, news of the French footballer’s whereabouts is finally known.

It has been confirmed that the club’s relationship with the player, who has a contract until 2026, has not ended abruptly, and that the player was absent due to being entitled to an early vacation with “special permission.”

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the player has a foot problem and has this time to recover, because the winter holidays have begun in Saudi Arabia and will last until February 4. We will have to wait when the footballer reports again and how his relationship with the team and the fans will continue.

Karim Benzema this season has played 20 games with Al-Ittihan in all competitions and has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.

PABLO ROMERO
