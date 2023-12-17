Karin is fired: ‘You can also just say that things are not going well financially’ | Economy

#Karin #fired #financially #Economy

At workAnne-Marije Buckens (34) has had a company for over ten years, helping people over 50 find work. This week about the difficulties of the dismissal conversation.

“Can’t you just sit down?” asked Karin’s employer (59), who was really dreading the dismissal interview. As an SME without an HR manager, you can become quite stressed about this part of being an employer. Even with the best intentions, dismissal conversations are in most cases rather awkward. Not to mention traumatic. For both the employer and the employee.

The employer often searches diligently for the well-known stick to beat with. After all, grounds for dismissal must be stated. That stick is not always to be found. More and more people will be fired in the near future simply because of the uncertain sentiment currently blowing over the labor market. Then find good reasons to substantiate the dismissal. This usually results in vague terms about dysfunction or difference of opinion.

The employee, in turn, cannot understand this at all and becomes so insecure about all the vague allegations that this can have a negative impact on his performance and job applications for years to come.

Anne-Marije Buckens. © Marlies Wessels

A relaxation of dismissal law could prevent a lot of suffering. Although many parties think that relaxing dismissal law will lead to many dismissals, I expect the opposite. Smaller employers in particular will find it easier to hire people and give them permanent appointments. There will also be fewer panic dismissals as a precaution and we will get rid of those silly constructions via temporary contracts and disguised employment via payroll companies. It all seems very social that employees in the Netherlands are so protected, but in practice it creates a rock-solid labor market. For example, there are employees who have not been in their position for years, but hide behind their accrued rights, making dismissal unaffordable for the employer. At the same time, there are many skilled employees who are eager to help innovative smaller entrepreneurs grow, but are not hired by those employers because it entails too many risks in the event of illness, conflict, dysfunction or economic decline. The labor market is not nearly as tight as we make it with all the rules and ingrained beliefs.

Once Karin’s dismissal interview took place, the employer started to turn nervously in his chair. “You worked here for 8 years, thank you for that, but you are no longer of added value,” he begins.

Karin looks shocked. “What do you mean by no longer of added value?”

“Well, we can continue without you.”

“Why am I suddenly no longer of value?” Karin asks.

“Yes, you are valuable, you are very valuable, just not for us anymore,” the employer stutters. “Remember the other day, you forgot to call that one customer back.”

It’s like I’m watching a sinking ship.

Just before I want to intervene, Karin gets up.

“You can also just say that things are going less financially, I have seen that for a long time. Then we can just skip the part where we make each other’s lives miserable and end our collaboration a bit happily. Yes, that’s just how life is. I’m not going to make things difficult. If you stop spouting that nonsense. No longer of added value…I haven’t heard such nonsense in a long time! It’s already such a mess in the world, should we just do this with a little humanity?”

