Karolay Solano, a year without his father, the hero of the fire on Vía 40

The night of December 20, 2022, was the last time Caroline Solano He talked to his dad, Sergeant Javier Enrique Solano Ruíz.

She was on duty at the Malambo Fire Station, to which it was attached. He, anyway, was on guard duty but in the Las Flores StationIn Barranquilla.

S-8, As was his father’s code, in those days he was covering for a colleague who was on vacation.

Already in the early hours of December 21, at 5 in the morning, the 23-year-old girl woke up to the news of a fire on Vía 40, in Barranquilla.

Really, Karolay “I didn’t know what was happening.” Remember that the support operation for the Barranquilla firefighters was immediately ordered, but surprisingly, when they were ready to leave, the order from the superiors was aborted “because everyone at the station already knew about the news, except me.”

“The moment they turn on the machine they cancel the operation,” he remembered.

That news that brought her down was the death of her father. Javier Solano. He heard her name on the radio and a friend also called her to confirm the information.

“From then on everything was fatal because it is something that one does not expect, the loss of his father in a fire as big as this one,” he remembered.

The same captain Jaime PérezCommander of the Barranquilla Fire Department, says that the news also had a great impact on him.

“My pressure went up. It was a great confusion, that is a day that we cannot forget. A day of bad memories. First, because of the emergency that arose, but above all, the death of our sergeant Javier Solano,” Perez said.

With the news, Karolay assures that “collapsed” completely. “My colleagues came over, they took my phone away. The first thing I did was call my brothers, but they didn’t answer me. “I called my mom.”.

He Captain Jaime Pérezsaid that in the midst of the sadness that overwhelmed him, because Sergeant Solano was one of his trusted men, one of the purposes that moved him was to fulfill the dream of S-8, that his daughter also worked in the Barranquilla Fire Department.

“He approached me and asked me for help so that his daughter could be admitted and there was no opportunity, but when he died, the idea immediately occurred to me and that’s how we talked to the Mayor so that he could admit them to us and immediately buried them. Her father, the Mayor, gave the order for her to be admitted to the Fire Department and today she is there.”

Solano was buried on Friday, December 23, amid the pain of his 60 companions, almost simultaneously with the moment in which the authorities gave a report of total control of the fire.

It has been the saddest Christmas for her family, especially for Karolay and her younger brother Leonardo, who every December 25 woke up with the gift of Niño Dios and congratulations from their parents, since they also have a birthday that day.

For Karolay and his family it is painful and inevitable to pass by Vía 40 and 85, the place of the fire, and know that Sergeant Solano lost his life there, but they are proud that his image is on the façade of the Las Flores Station.

“It was too painful,” The young woman evokes and adds that although 12 months have passeds “it is still difficult to assimilate his loss and we miss him at all times. We remember it and more for this date.”

Of his vocation for firefighting activity, Karolay recognizes that S-8 exerted that influence. Very young, her mother took her little children to the 11 de Noviembre Station, “and we enjoyed it, we shared it with my dad. We loved playing on the machines and sharing with his colleagues, who always welcomed us in a good way.”

Thus, since she was a child she knew about her father’s job as a firefighter and when she finished her high school studies, her father encouraged her. She taught him the benefits of her craft and instilled in him the gift of service.

In this way, Karolay is the only one of the four siblings who follows in her father’s footsteps.

A year later he admits that ““It has been too hard for us children, for his wife.” “Starting a year without him who was always present. It is too hard for us not to receive calls from him and messages from him on important dates.”

In this absence, a very difficult day was last October 20, when the sergeant would turn 54 years old. It will be the same during this Christmas and New Year season.

He has the best memories of his dad: “a smiling, brave person who, despite the circumstances, was very responsible, so much so that he gave his life for his work.”

After the emergency, upon knowing that she would replace her father in the vacant position, Karolay received the appointment “with a lot of pain, but at the same time with the greatest joy because it was a dream that we both shared since I began my process in firefighters.”

Today, despite the loss of her father, the young woman says she is calm. “It’s hard for me to arrive at the station where I saw him for many years. “I always found him, I always saw him there at that station but we continued the process,” concludes Karolay, the daughter of this hero whom God took to his side 48 hours before the end of the vacation period that he covered with a companion and about to begin those days of rest.