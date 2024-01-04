KARTING – DETECTION – Sherina Mac Siou Tsong is the lucky one

Sherina Mac Siou Tsong with Mahary Rabary after flying over the competition at Havoana Land Karting, yesterday

Before flying off to follow his studies outside Madagascar, Mahary Rabary, the double champion of Madagascar 2022/2023 in the Senior Elite category, organized, yesterday at Havoana Land Karting, three karting races to detect a young driver who will drive her kart number 117 for the 2024 season. Of the sixteen young girls who took the start, Sherina Mac Siou Tsong flew over the competition by taking first place in the three races completed.

“I only signed up this morning (yesterday) because I’m a little nervous, but my parents pushed me. They trusted me and I want to thank them. As for the result, I didn’t expect it. For the rest, we will see,” confides Sherina Mac Siou Tsong in a hot reaction after her victory.

As in the Madagascar championship, three races were organized: the time trial, the pre-final and the final. In these three races, the winner showed herself to be uncompromising, whether on the straight, a little short or on each bend. She even managed to overtake some competitors and left her two pursuers far behind her.

After the race, Mahary Rabary did not hide her joy at finding a new driver in the making. “I’m very happy for her. Out of the sixteen participants, she rose to the occasion and she has the talent and the potential to go far. But I want to explain to him that racing in the Madagascar championship is completely different compared to the race today (yesterday), you have to work and work hard, you have to have endurance and perseverance,” confides Mahary Rabary .

Commendable initiative

And Mahary Rabary continues: “We are supporting Sherina during the 2024 season by providing her with technical assistance and the preparation of the car. I’m going to leave Madagascar tomorrow (today) for my studies, but David and my team are here to teach him the attitudes and state of mind that you need to have during the race. It won’t be easy for her, but with her way of driving, I believe she has her role to play,” he concludes.

The races went well despite a few collisions and the raising of red flags. Robbi Ratahina, the president of the FMMSAM club, paid tribute to Mahary Rabary’s gesture: “it’s a laudable initiative and I think it’s the first time that it exists in karting, especially since the objective is to detect a young pilot. Giving away your kart for a year is something grandiose. For the lucky lady, she must behave sportily. The club is there to supervise and this year, we plan to bring a foreign expert to Madagascar to offer training to our pilots without distinction. »

” I did not expect that “

Born on September 10, 2009 and aged 15 this year, Sherina Mac Siou Tsong loves motorsport. Having started karting at the age of 9, she is a regular in karting racing but simply for fun, with her cousins ​​and family.

“Having seen the article published in the newspaper L’Express de Madagascar and a program on TVM announcing the search for a young pilot between 14 and 16 years old, I was tempted but I was a little afraid . My parents pushed me to participate and it was only this morning (yesterday) that I decided. I am very surprised by the result because I came out victorious,” confides Sherina Mac Siou Tsong.

Very shy in appearance, hidden under her long hair but very combative in the single-seater, Sherina is a fighter who loves a challenge.

She played karting while accompanying her cousins ​​who were regulars in the race like Ethan, Nathan, Philippe. “At the beginning, I was a little afraid of having an accident but as the races progressed, I felt confident. Little by little, I pressed hard on the pedal and my fear started to dissipate and the result is here today,” explains Sherina.

Sherina Mac Siou Tsong is in third grade and thinks she will go very far in everything she does. Aside from karting, she loves rugby.

Donné Raherinjatovo