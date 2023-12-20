KARTING – PHILANTHROPY – Mahary Rabary gives up his Kart

Mahary Rabary (center) in a press conference at Sirendipity in Ankorondrano

Having left to follow his studies abroad, Mahary Rabary, the double champion of Madagascar 2022/2023, in the Senior Elite category, gave a brief press conference yesterday, at Sirendipity in Ankorondrano. Above all, he wanted to shed a little more light on his choice to hand over, during the 2024 season, his kart number 117, to a young driver in the 12-16 age group.

Surrounded by Sylvie Rakotovao, president of “Women in Motorsport Madagascar” and Tiana Ranaivo, known as Sista, representative of the FMMSAM club, Mahary Rabary notably underlined: “We are looking for a young driver capable of racing during the 2024 season We plan to find it during a racing event which will take place at Havoana Land Karting on January 3, 2024.”

Registration is open to young pilots and will close on January 2. And added: “We are supporting the lucky winner during the 2024 season by providing technical assistance and preparing the car. Only fuel and tires are his responsibility. She must race all the rounds of the Madagascar championship. But with one difference in the power of my car, we are changing the engine in the junior category,” he concludes.

During the detection day, at least three races are scheduled: the time trial from 9 a.m., the pre-final and the final. The young Malagasy karting prodigy who won the Madagascar champion title twice in a row is a true philanthropist. This is noted by Sylvie Rakotovao, who underlines: “It is a laudable initiative and it is a gesture to be encouraged, which is why we are proud to support it. »

Competitors must pay the registration fee which amounts to 70,000 ariary. Those who want to win the competition must prepare themselves now, because when we talk about karting, the first idea that comes to mind is to believe that it is simply a matter of immediately thinking that it ‘s just spinning the wheel. But that’s not it at all. Karting requires maximum physical, mental strength and concentration and, above all, good preparation.

This detection race is made possible thanks to the collaboration between Havoana Land, WIM or “Women in Motorsport Madagascar” and FMMSAM.

Donné Raherinjatovo