Kate Middleton is discharged after 13 days in hospital following abdominal surgery | World

1 of 1 Kate Middleton in one of her last appearances before undergoing abdominal surgery, in December 2023. — Photo: Jornal Nacional/Reproduction Kate Middleton in one of her last appearances before undergoing abdominal surgery, in December 2023. 2023. — Photo: Jornal Nacional/Reproduction

The princess’s recovery is good, according to the palace, which is responsible for communicating with Kate and her husband, Prince William, the heir to the throne in the United Kingdom. However, she He will still rest at home and will only resume his public agenda after Easteraccording to doctors’ predictions.

She returned to the house where she lives with William and the couple’s three children, in Windsor, on the outskirts of London.

Kate’s surgery was announced the same day it took place, on January 17, and sparked speculation in the British press about the health of the Princess of Wales, 42 years old. Kensington Palace did not disclose the reasons for the surgerybut a royal spokesman said the condition is not cancerous and that the operation was already programmed.

Before being hospitalized, Kate had last been seen in public on Christmas Day, when the royal family paid an annual visit to a religious center near King Charles’ home in Sandringham, in eastern England.

William and Kate attend the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan

