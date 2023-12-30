Kathy Griffin breaks off marriage to Randy Bick after almost four years | Backbiting

Dec 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM Update: 3 hours ago

Comedian Kathy Griffin has ended her marriage to Randy Bick. The two got married on New Year’s Day 2020. So the couple’s four-year wedding anniversary will not be reached.

The American actress filed the divorce papers on Thursday. The marriage would be plagued by “irreconcilable differences”, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

“Well, shit… This sucks,” Griffin wrote on X shortly after the news leaked.

The 63-year-old Griffin had been together with Bick, who was eleven years his junior, since 2011. The two met at a wine festival. Their relationship previously ended briefly in 2018.

Beeld: Getty Images

