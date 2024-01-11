Katie Price has lips and buttocks plumped to new extremes | Stars

#Katie #Price #lips #buttocks #plumped #extremes #Stars

Katie Price pushes her boundaries at the start of the new year. The British model proudly shows that both her lips and buttocks are bigger than ever after a visit from the plastic surgeon.

The 45-year-old Price has never made a secret of regularly helping nature.

Last year alone, the former model underwent her sixteenth breast enlargement plus procedures on her eyes, chin and lips. This included a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. She was pleased with the result, but not yet satisfied. “I’m going to have more done!” was her promise at the time.

Full lips

Price put his words into words earlier this week. On social media she shows images of the procedures that doctors performed at her home. She got more lip fillers than ever, so no one can ignore her already considerable lip area. Her bottom has also been given a makeover and now looks ‘peach-shaped’ in her opinion.

Text continues below the message

Body dysmorfie

However, it is very questionable whether Price will ever be satisfied with her appearance. In her podcast Go love yourself last year, she admitted that she probably suffers from body dysmorphia (BDD). “I never thought I was handsome. Still not.”

In that regard, she foresaw a grim future for herself. “I will always keep changing things about myself. I’ll probably look like an alien in ten years…

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.