Katja Schuurman shows a breast on Instagram: “without a bra indeed”

Earlier this month we saw about 28 Dutch celebrities strip naked for charity. They had photos taken by Jasper Suyk and these were included in the book Dear Future Me. Katja Schuurman was also present.

Now she has posted a video from behind the scenes on Instagram and it is questionable whether it is still online at the time of this article’s publication.

Without mask

Katja provides a solid explanation for the video: “Because we so often show our strong side, the cheerful, the laughing, the tough who can do it all on his own, the mask. And because we almost all do that, you almost start to believe that ‘the others’ are really like that, and you’re the only one not.”

“Because sometimes you are sad, down, lost, with your hands in your hair because you really don’t know what to do anymore, in panic, or just melancholic. That is why these images without a mask. So that you can be sure that we are all essentially the same . And connected to each other. In as much love and compassion as possible. For heaven’s sake.”

Without bra

She continues: “And yes, even without a bra indeed. And without anything to blur my nipples. Because it is absurd that we are allowed to see the most horrible images, but not women’s breasts. What a strange world. But we don’t have to accept that That there is a lot of ‘weird’ in the world. Let’s not give up hope. It is up to you and me to make the world more beautiful, more loving and more honest.”

Want to see the striking images of 48-year-old Katja Schuurman? If these haven’t been taken offline yet, you can find them on her Instagram page. If this is the case, you will find Katja’s photos here.

In the many responses there are pros and cons. Someone writes: “Love it! We just have to be a little nicer to each other, well said Katja.” While another responds with “How pathetic is this???? Have sunk so low…” Below is a recent message from Katja during an outing with a friend.