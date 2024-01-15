Katja Schuurman under fire: ‘Dangerous to promote psychedelic truffles in this way’ | Show

#Katja #Schuurman #fire #Dangerous #promote #psychedelic #truffles #Show

Katja Schuurman is endangering the health of some of her followers by promoting microdosing of truffles ‘without a scientific background’. She must stop this, say the three major addiction care institutions Jellinek, Novadic-Kentron and Trimbos. Schuurman understands that they react this way. “That is their job and I understand that. I just hope they don’t want to turn a blind eye to the positive effects of this incredibly intelligent plant medicine.”

Sebastiaan Quekel 15-01-24, 18:30 Last update: 22:01

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  They made my week the dresser

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
Posted on
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Posted on
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News