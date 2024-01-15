Katja Schuurman under fire: ‘Dangerous to promote psychedelic truffles in this way’ | Show

#Katja #Schuurman #fire #Dangerous #promote #psychedelic #truffles #Show

Katja Schuurman is endangering the health of some of her followers by promoting microdosing of truffles ‘without a scientific background’. She must stop this, say the three major addiction care institutions Jellinek, Novadic-Kentron and Trimbos. Schuurman understands that they react this way. “That is their job and I understand that. I just hope they don’t want to turn a blind eye to the positive effects of this incredibly intelligent plant medicine.”

Sebastiaan Quekel 15-01-24, 18:30 Last update: 22:01

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Comedian from Happy Saturdays says goodbye to the program after 40 years in Caracol

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A decision was made in the chemical horror in Avcılar – Last Minute Türkiye News
A decision was made in the chemical horror in Avcılar – Last Minute Türkiye News
Posted on
Katja Schuurman under fire: ‘Dangerous to promote psychedelic truffles in this way’ | Show
Katja Schuurman under fire: ‘Dangerous to promote psychedelic truffles in this way’ | Show
Posted on
Withdrawal of subsidies is a “very harsh measure for Angolan families” – economist –
Withdrawal of subsidies is a “very harsh measure for Angolan families” – economist –
Posted on
Aitana Bonmatí wins The Best award!
Aitana Bonmatí wins The Best award!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News