KAW millions for the development of drugs against Cryptosporidiosis

– It feels very good and is a clear sign that we have the right quality in the research!, says Christian Hedberg, professor of organic chemistry at the Department of Chemistry at Umeå University.

Cryptosporidium is a zoonotic intestinal parasite that occurs primarily in ruminants such as cattle and sheep. In Sweden, 70–110 human cases of cryptosporidiosis are diagnosed each year. The infection is usually spread via contaminated drinking water or pool water, but also from person to person, especially among children. The symptom picture is characterized by abdominal pain and diarrhea and there is no specific treatment.

– Our goal is to create two different medicinal products against cryptosporidiosis, however based on the same molecule; a medicine for ruminants, mainly newborn calves, and one for humans.

Christian Hedberg has an important collaboration with Fabrice Laurent who is head of research at INRAE, equivalent to Sweden’s University of Agriculture but many times larger, located in Tours in France. He has spent his entire career studying parasitic infections such as coccidiosis and cryptosporidiosis and deciphering the immune response to these infections.

– Without Fabrice Laurent’s expertise in Cryptosporidium-biology and the availability of biosecurity level 2 facilities for large animals (to contain contagion that would otherwise spread to animals and humans), we would never have been able to do this kind of research. In addition to mouse models, we have worked a lot with newborn lambs, which is experimentally demanding, says Christian Hedberg.

Ten researchers from all over the country have been granted grants from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. What was common to those who succeeded in this, the first round of funding, was that they could present exciting application possibilities and that their projects were at the right stage of development for the call.

The purpose of the Proof of Concept program is to bridge the gap from academic research to life science innovations. Through grants, the program gives researchers the opportunity to further develop their early discoveries towards validated methods, products or processes. It also gives them opportunities to accelerate the project’s development in various ways and to prepare it for commercialization.

In addition to funding, the project leaders will receive continued coaching support from the team within the Wallenberg Launch Pad, WALP, to develop their innovations to commercial maturity.

Christian Hedberg, Umeå University, is granted SEK 3.5 million in grants for the project: CryptoSafe – Selective anti-infectives to address Cryptosporidium infection

