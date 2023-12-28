Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı: The file regarding Çağdaş Atan Efendi is in court – Last Minute Sports News

#Kayserispor #President #Ali #Çamlı #file #Çağdaş #Atan #Efendi #court #Minute #Sports #News

Mondihome Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı made a statement to TV1 about the club. Çamlı said that a lawsuit was filed against Çağdaş Atan, who left the club at the beginning of the season.

Çağdaş Atan case is in the judiciary

Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı said that they wanted to make the club financially comfortable. While Çamlı said that he does not like waste, he said that he checks the cafeteria every day.

“You will spill and scatter and you will not bear the blame for it.” Çamlı said, “Let me tell you something. Come to the club. Every day I check the garbage to see if a piece of bread is thrown away. Every day I check the garbage of the cafeteria to see how much food is thrown away. I check everything in the kitchen to see if there is any waste. I support Kayserispor.” “I manage with this sensitivity.” he said.

Stating that a lawsuit was filed against Çağdaş Atan, who was released from Kayserispor at the beginning of the season, Ali Çamlı said, “The file regarding Çağdaş Atan Effendi is in the judiciary. It was his first hearing. Do you know what he said about the money he received from us? Ali President gave them to me as a reward. I have never seen such an award.” “It’s like we’re giving the award to Jose Mourinho. The money he called the reward is 4.5 million TL. Now it’s 5 million TL. What kind of award do you deserve for 5 million TL that I’m going to give you? Don’t underestimate yourself. This is the money of the city. You will pay.” said.