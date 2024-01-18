Ke Wenzhe questions the identity of the campus grassroots and cross-dressing fans make further accusations | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Wenzhe #questions #identity #campus #grassroots #crossdressing #fans #accusations #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/17 14:28 (updated at 1/17 14:47)

People’s Party Chairman Ke Wenzhe. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Guo Jianshen, Taipei, 17th) A Facebook fan received a report from a parent that many students in their high school class had received “Xiaocao identification cards” similar to the People’s Party party cards. Ke Wenzhe, chairman of the Popular Party, said today that the Ministry of Culture and Propaganda told him that it was a flanking group, and that many of the online groups were true and false, and many of them were trying to harm them, so he had to figure it out first.

The agricultural fan blog “Agricultural Girl Sees the World” that accused this matter further stated on Facebook at noon, “Have parents seen their children showing off the electronic party card online and on IG? Yes; does it cost 500 to get the electronic party card? , you have to pay 1,000 to get an Easy Card? Yes.”

Fanzhuan said that they helped the Kuomintang Party clarify the price, and only after paying NT$1,000 would they receive the EasyCard. Whether the child gets an Easy Card or an electronic party card depends on how much money he is willing to give; “If you continue to smear us and spread rumors, more information will only be revealed.”

According to media reports, “Agricultural Girls See the World” posted a leaked letter from a parent stating that many students in the class of their high school children obtained “Xiaocao Identification Cards” similar to the People’s Party’s “Party Cards” and even said that they had to pay You can get one for NT$500, and parents lamented that the People’s Party had infiltrated into high school campuses like a “cult.”

In response, Ke Wenzhe, chairman of the People’s Party, said in an interview today that the Cultural and Propaganda Department told him that it was a flanking group. “Is it related to us? I don’t know.” Many of the truths and falsehoods on the Internet are used to harm them, and they must be dealt with first. Come again clearly.

Li Dingli, spokesperson of the People’s Party, said in an interview that he saw the news exposed by the online fan blog yesterday, but this fan blog has a record of spreading rumors in recent years and is also friendly with DPP officials and related groups. It is like a one-stop cognitive battle.

The media asked whether the Xiaocao ID card was different from the People’s Party ID card. Li Dingli said that the styles are indeed different. The People’s Party has never issued Xiaocao identification cards. The People’s Party now only has digital party cards and physical party cards, and the physical party cards are not 500 yuan each and require continuous payment of party dues for 2 years. Physical party card. (Editor: Lin Xingmeng) 1130117

