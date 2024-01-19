Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying

#Wenzhe #promotion #parliamentary #reform #collective #Peoples #Party #changed #anyones #lobbying

After the 2024 general election, Congress will be in a situation where “three parties are less than half”, and the Legislative Yuan will hold an election for president and vice president on February 1, which has attracted attention. People’s Party Chairman Ke Wenzhe said that the People’s Party has put forward ideas regarding the election of the President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan. Aspiring candidates should work hard to promote parliamentary reform. This is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not change due to anyone’s lobbying.

Kuomintang’s non-district legislator-elect Han Guo-yu announced on the 18th that he would partner with legislator Jiang Qichen to run for the position of President and Vice-President of the Legislative Yuan, but he also reserved room for cooperation with the Kuomintang. Ke Jianming, chief convenor of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Legislative Yuan delegation, was interviewed on the 17th and said that if Blue and White wants If we want to cooperate, we can go to Blue and White alone, but it is not impossible that the People’s Party will put forward candidates for president and vice president and vote for themselves.

Ko Wenzhe wrote on Facebook on the evening of the 18th that after the election, the People’s Party continued its post-election review meeting. Regarding the election of the President and Vice-President of the Legislative Yuan, he has also put forward the idea that aspiring candidates should strive to promote parliamentary reform rather than just implement the party’s will. He emphasized: “This is our collective will and will not change because of anyone’s lobbying.” .

Regarding the thank-you event, Ko Wenzhe mentioned that there was an “Abei Forest Friends Club” at Rongxing Garden in Taipei City on the afternoon of the 21st. He wanted to express his gratitude to everyone who had shaken hands or high-fived with him on the streets, online, and at various events. I sincerely say thank you to every hand I hold and to every friend, big and small, I have taken photos with. I believe that supporters also have a lot to say to him about various issues regarding the election review and future development, and the People’s Party will also arrange subsequent meetings in various places in order.

In addition, Ko Wenzhe pointed out that the People’s Party did not promote the “Xiaocao ID Card” on campus. Nationals of the Republic of China who are over 16 years old can apply to join the party from the official website of the People’s Party. He believes that supporters can find correct information immediately and distinguish authenticity. False information cannot be 100% eliminated from society, but people can develop their own verification capabilities. When the collective quality of citizens improves, we can become a “resilient society” that is not afraid of false information.