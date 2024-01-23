“Keep it up and you’ll catch the wind”

#youll #catch #wind

Intermittent fasting is said to do wonders for the body. The increasingly fashionable method of losing weight was also adopted by Marius Manole. The beloved actor took the world by surprise when he announced that he is doing intermittent fasting.

Marius Manole FOTO Inquam Photos Octav Ganea

The actor posted a message on his social media page informing his followers that he hasn’t eaten anything in the last 40 hours.

“40 hours of fasting (without food). Only water, tea and coffee without sugar. I am still well and energetic. Wooooow. If I don’t pass out tonight at the show (because I also want to go to the gym), maybe I’ll do 72 hours. It’s my first time. Do you have experiences in this regard?”, the actor asked his fans.

Messages of support were not long in coming. but there were people who warned him that it was not advisable to go to the gym: “Congratulations! It’s not hard, it’s clean health. Sports are not recommended on these days. Just easy walking, walking and easy movement,” “Yes. Three days in a row (no gym or extreme physical exertion). I think I would have resisted, but I was strongly advised to give up such experiments”, “Be careful….it’s too much from the first and the consumption you have on stage.. My opinion!”, ” Keep it up and you’ll get winded” or “Gently, for your body, don’t go to the emergency room. The period is not suitable, rather you should consume quality proteins”.

Daniela Nane could not stop

Among those who answered Marius Manole is also the beloved actress Daniela Nane, the wife of Axdrian Cioroianu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Yes, 17 days with only water. I proposed only 14 days, but I couldn’t stop”. The message posted by her made netizens curious who asked her if she didn’t feel sick. “The first 4 days were more difficult, after that I drank water when I was hungry, I didn’t get out of bed suddenly in the morning. Then you don’t even feel the need to eat anymore. On the 18th day, I ate an orange at 11 and an avocado at 15, that’s all,” said Daniela Nane.

Intermittent fasting, a deadly diet? Increases risk of premature death STUDY

A recent study shows that intermittent fasting, a diet popular around the world, has short-term benefits but is associated with an increased risk of mortality.

Depriving yourself of food for a certain period of time is seen as a beneficial practice and has become a very popular diet in recent years. Intermittent fasting differs from other diets in that, most of the time, there are no restricted or eliminated foods. During the regime, you can eat whatever you want, provided that this happens within a certain time frame.

Thus, followers of this diet eat one or at most two meals within a few hours of the 24 hours of the day. Fasting people usually go 16 hours without food and eat during the remaining eight hours of a 24-hour period. There are also extremes such as the interval of four hours with food and 20 hours without.