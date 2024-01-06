Keeping 800 bee families, Rimtautas built the first hives in the living room – we learned to work together like an orchestra

#Keeping #bee #families #Rimtautas #built #hives #living #room #learned #work #orchestra

A workshop has sprung up during the pandemic

The owner of the farm together with his wife Rita hospitably invites you to take a look around the new honey spinning workshop, packaging and storage facilities. These appeared in the Ardavičia estates quite recently. While the covid pandemic was terrorizing the world, Rimtautas’ head was occupied with the modernization of the apiary and, one might say, building a life.

“Now we have special premises for all apiary work. And before, everything was different…” – Rimtautas returns to the past in his thoughts. “When we got married, there was no furniture here in the living room. I really wanted the “Jotule” set, but we couldn’t find one to buy. So while the room was empty, Rimtautas slaughtered hives here. Can you imagine? They set up a workshop in the living room”, – now Rita is surprised with a smile. “That’s what the times were like – we used to forge beehives in rooms,” laughs Rimtautas. – Before, we did everything in the room, we made honey for ourselves in the gonkel…”

Urban dream, stay healthy

Let’s leave farm affairs aside for a moment. I happened to visit the Ardavičiai house on a special day – the couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary. Therefore, a tribute to the queen of feelings, love, is simply necessary.

Rimtautas and Rita met in Kalnaberžė. The cavalier is a local, and here is the lady, new and unseen. “I came to Kalnaberže from Panevėžys district, Naujamiestis,” says Rita. – I came to my friend in Kalnaberže to welcome the New Year. We met Rimtautas during the holiday.”

“Rita had a very nice hat, that’s why it caught my eye,” laughs Rimtautas. “He took me out dancing and the first question stunned me. “What’s your shoe size?” asked the future husband. Rimtautas was a bit cheeky,” smiles Rita.

“We were mad… – Rimtautas remembers the days of his youth. – I lived right next to the house of culture, it was my second home here – we didn’t leave the house of culture with my friends: billiards, tennis, boxing gloves. In the summer, dances were held three times a week in Kalnaberžė, and the cinema as many times. Life was like paradise – every day was a celebration.”

The cavalier, not looking for a word in his pocket, turned Rita’s head. Almost two years after the fateful meeting, in the fall, when the young collective farm beekeeper finished his work, the couple got married. It is true that Rimtautas set a condition for the bride before they promised each other.

“If you go to live in the village, then we can get married. My wife chose this life and helps in the apiary,” says Rimtautas.

“Naujamiestis was a rural area, so I was very familiar with real village life and farm work. When we met Rimtautas, I was already working as a cook in Panevėžys and waiting to get an apartment. I said that I would not return to the village, but love messed up my plans – I left my urban dream behind,” says Rita.

“In my eyes, it was easy for Rita to live in the village,” says the man. – A little later, we also settled the cow. We had to buy a new wagon and used it to milk the cows, – the interviewer laughs as he remembers. – We fed the cow with bread, because a loaf of bread initially cost eight and then 12 kopecks – it was cheaper than mushrooms. As a beekeeper, my salary was 150 rubles, then it was raised to 200. That was a lot back then.”

This kind of bread is only available at Rita’s and… in Heaven!

After settling in Kalnaberžė, Rita got a job as a cook at a school and worked with all her heart. “I really like cooking. After a day of work, I was happy to prepare dinner for my family in the school canteen. I never get tired of working in the kitchen,” reveals Rita.

“Look at me – I’m not pregnant,” laughs the husband, who is pampered by his wife with various meals. “Whoa, whoa, and when I fell in love, Rimtautas was slim, handsome – without extra kilos,” smiles Rita, whose hands are truly worth gold.

I make sure of it myself after tasting the food served on the table. Here’s a simple snack, a piece of bread spread with butter and sprinkled with crunchy seeds. However, dear readers, I have never tasted bread like this before and probably never will again. Unless, of course, lovely Rita invites you over. Crispy crust, fluffy, soft interior and wonderful harmony of flavors. To say that the bread is perfect would be an understatement. I dare to think that only Rita and … someone in Heaven can bake such bread.

“This bread is completely handmade. I mix it in an oaken bread tub, like my mother and grandmother used to do. I do not mix with a spoon, but with my hands. Believe me, you have to fight hard and sweat. This work is not for the lazy,” shares Rita and adds that she does not season her divine bread with sugar, but with honey, which is never in short supply in the hostess’s kitchen.

“Our family eats a lot of honey. And the most interesting thing is that my wife, son Domantas and I have different tastes – each of us likes a different kind of honey,” reveals Rimtautas.

“Then maybe your immunities are iron?” I inquired. “We don’t have any colds,” assures Rita. “We still eat bee bread,” adds Rimtautas. – If a person were to use honey and bee bread sensibly, then no food supplements would be needed. These bee products perfectly supply the body with the necessary substances.”

How honey appears on the table, Rita and Rimtautas have seen since childhood. “My grandmother was a beekeeper,” shares Rita. – I vividly remember the taste of honey from my childhood. Now the bees don’t carry that.” In the Rimtautas family, both the interviewer’s father and grandmother knew how to deal with bees. “We grew up as four brothers.

All of us have been with the bees since we were little – we used to help our father, – says Rimtautas and is surprised to reveal that all four brothers are still beekeepers today. “One brother is in Kėdainiai region, another is in Rokiškis, and another one is in Norway.”

“Is beekeeping different in the Scandinavian country?” I ask. “It’s a completely different system there,” Rimtautas even takes a breath. – In Scandinavia, beekeepers have a fairy tale. Everything is fixed. There is a Beekeeper’s Union, and the Honey Center is nearby. All honey is bought from beekeepers to the Honey Center in cooperation with the Beekeepers’ Union. Then the honey is unpacked and checked to see how much honey is missing – the required amount is bought from abroad.

And our system is such that the ones who sell honey are the entrepreneurs. When honey becomes a business, then both Chinese and Ukrainian honey go to Lithuania – it doesn’t matter. A lot of Chinese honey goes to Ukraine, where it is mixed with local honey and transported to Lithuania. Here they mix again, maybe some Lithuanian honey gets in there. European Union honey is coming out, but not at the same time. Be careful what you buy. When you buy from beekeepers in Lithuania, you will get really high-quality, good honey, because no one gives sugar to bees anymore. More honey is left for the bees.”

How to enjoy tea with honey?

While listening to Rimtautas, I was tempted to take a spoonful of the honey served on the table and was about to dip it into the steaming herbal tea. Rimtautas even becomes silent and soon says: “It’s better not to do that.” It turns out that you can’t put honey in hot tea – it’s better to wait for it to cool down a bit. And the best thing is to put honey in your mouth and drink tea. Here I remembered the instruction of one herbalist that honey used in this way also enhances the beneficial properties of medicinal plants from which tea is made. So it’s worth paying attention.

Rimtautas says that neither coffee nor tea is sweetened with sugar. And here’s honey – definitely, but not at all for the sake of it, like many of us.

“I sit down to drink coffee in the afternoon and eat light or dark honey – forest. It is these two types that I like with coffee. It’s true, I don’t pay attention to sweetness – I enjoy eating it and observe what kind of aftertaste I’ll feel, what kind of plants this honey comes from.”

Apparently, such an afternoon sip of coffee with honey is a real ritual. I decide that Rimtautas should try the role of honey sommelier. “Rita, after several decades of marriage with a beekeeper, have you also become such a honey expert?” I inquired. “Similarly,” he laughs. – When we rotate honey, I choose which one I like based on color and taste, which one I would like to passivate. I have to argue with my husband, because our tastes are different.”

Instead of an apiary, there are cucumber greenhouses

Rimtautas remembers that working as a beekeeper in a collective farm back then was a fairy tale, not a job. “A beekeeper is a sweet person, everyone needs them,” he smiles. – At first I worked in Kalnaberžės collective farm, then at the same time in Pernarava and Paaluonis. I really liked the work and it was not difficult: in one collective farm – 80 bee families, in another – 70. Laughter. I also did a little beekeeping at home – I had 17 bee colonies,” recalls Kalnaberžiškis.

After the dissolution of the collective farms, Rimtautas received half of the Pernarava and Paaluonis apiaries, but soon the honey crisis began and beekeeping became unprofitable – the direction had to be changed.

“At that time, Lithuanians and people from Kedai did not grow cucumbers so massively.” The first kilogram of cucumbers in Kaunas cost 12 litas! We decided to try growing cucumbers. We had a small greenhouse, only 2.2 acres. We built a sawdust-burning stove, because sawdust was useless in sawmills at that time, and we burned it. Wow, there was money! You take a bag or two of cucumbers to Kaunas and here is 500 litas, – says the beekeeper about the golden vein. – The salary at that time was 100-150 litas.

So we stopped beekeeping and expanded the cucumber greenhouse. We have been growing cucumbers for about 10 years. In the long run, many of those growers appeared, so the prices fell sharply – we saw that it was no longer worth it. The greenhouse rotted and we didn’t build a new one. At that time, the honey market was just recovering and I returned to my beloved profession. Although I also liked growing cucumbers, it was interesting to understand all the peculiarities of cultivation.”

My son also fell in love with beekeeping

Now Rimtautas takes care of the apiary together with his son Ramūnas – more than 800 bee families collect honey not only in the Kėdainiai district, but also in the surroundings of Panevėžys and Radviliškis, in his wife’s hometown – near Naujamiestis, as well.

The tandem of father and son is great. Rimtautas emphasizes the superiority of offspring. “He is a more entrepreneurial person than I am,” says the experienced beekeeper. In the huge apiary, three hired workers also help, and when it comes time to collect honey from the gardens and it is necessary to pluck from the shoulder, his wife Rita also helps.

“Orchards, or rather rapeseed (although it is not popular to call it that in Lithuania) honey should be taken without wasting it. If you keep it sealed in the hive for two weeks, and if the weather is cooler, then such honey will freeze into a bone and you won’t be able to extract it – it will crystallize in the honeycomb. Then you will have to put it in the heater to heat it – there will be additional work. And if you take it out on time and spin it the same day, you can use the same honeycombs tomorrow,” explains Rimtautas.

The harvest is bountiful, but there is little joy

This year, beekeepers counted on a record honey harvest, but the mood is gloomy.

“Yes, we have a lot of honey. But where do we put it? No one raises this question, Rimtautas points out. – Europe undertook to buy all production primarily from Ukraine. And they bought it, so there is no more space for us in the market this year. Now the price of buying honey reaches 1.60 euros in the best case. And only because buyers’ conscience no longer allows them to offer less. Some beekeepers still have unsold last year’s honey. The market is overcrowded also because the Balkan countries, which previously did not grow rapeseed, have now started to grow it en masse. Thus, an additional amount of rapeseed honey flows from this region to Europe.”

Rimtautas notes that the past few years have been very grateful for abundant honey. So there was no shortage of honey. The other side of the coin is that there will be a lot of unsold honey in warehouses this year.

“Prices have fallen, and the demand for honey is noticeably decreasing,” the interviewer says, a worrying trend. – In Germany, beekeepers also sit on their tanks full of honey – no one needs that honey. Honey has become a secondary product, Rimtautas regrets. “When the covid pandemic started, honey was bought a lot, and now people are consuming it less.”

“But maybe they turn to bee bread, which is considered almost a panacea?” I ask. “Yes, just give me the bee bread.” This year, its price had fallen a little, but now it has started to rise again. The bread is bought, the market is not closed with this product. It saves. It’s a little extra income for beekeepers, says Rimtautas. “I have my own equipment for kneading bread.”

Ardavičiai honey mainly goes to Germany, and they no longer go to the fairs held in Lithuania to sell bee products. They say it’s not worth it, because the prices of shopping centers are too high. “We have always been engaged in the wholesale trade of honey. Now we are considering whether it would be worthwhile to switch to retail and sell online,” the interviewee is looking for solutions.

Are beekeepers retiring?

“This year we are working almost at cost price,” Rimtautas explains the situation. “If we have to work like this next year, we won’t be able to work like this again next year.”

“You’re going to retire then?” I wonder. “I still have three years until retirement, but when I entered SODRA and found out what kind of pension I would receive, I realized that I would definitely not leave yet. It would be difficult to survive on that kind of money.

On the other hand, a person needs to move. And if you love your job, you can do it half-heartedly. Beekeeping in my heart. Also, how much experience is gained. Now we are able to extract more types of honey. Previously, it was not possible to extract so much quality honey, so experience pays off, says the interviewer. – I’m thinking, maybe I should go to work with my brother in Norway, but I’m just thinking. How much does that person really need to live? It is important to have good health and to have an occupation that is close to your soul – then you will be happy.

Traditions are valued and nurtured in the Ardavičiai house, which is why Advent is also important to them. Rita welcomed a special year with a wreath woven by her own hands.

The first ones started pouring candles

I was a guest at the Ardaviči house a week before Advent. In the living room, beeswax candles of various shapes graced the table. Although it did not burn, it still seemed to magically warm the gaze. These candles are another product of the Ardavičiai apiary.

“Now we are dealing with beeswax candles. We have an order from Kaunas merchants, says Rimtautas and reveals that they were the first to start pouring beeswax candles in Kėdainiai district. – A good 20 years ago, we went to the beekeepers’ congress in Antwerp. That’s where we got interested in the idea of ​​pouring beeswax candles.”

The soul-pleasing and cozy atmosphere of the living room in the Ardavičiai house is created not only by candles lined up, but also by wood carvings decorating the walls, the design of which would be immediately recognizable to every Kedai resident. These are works of the hands and heart of Vytautas Ulevičius, a wood sculptor, folk artist, laureate of the Kėdainiai Region Culture Prize (2003), honorary citizen of Kėdainiai Region (2022), laureate of the Culture and Art Prize of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania (2022). Vytautas and the Ardavičius family, respected in Bičiulystė, were brought together by none other than bees. “Vytautas has been buying our honey for many years, since the days of the collective farm. That’s how we became friends”, says Rimtautas.

There are also wooden works – furniture and sculptures – in the yard and garden of Ardavičiai. The wife praises that Rimtautas is also a handsome man. He carved the face of the Lithuanian god of bees, Bubilos, in a stump beehive placed in the garden.

Traditions are valued and nurtured in the Ardavičiai house, which is why Advent is also important to them. Rita welcomes a special year with a wreath woven by her own hands.

“Since the beginning of Advent, we light our beeswax candle every evening. Although we don’t really like to burn candles, Advent is a special time, – a woman shares family traditions. – I also never bake cookies without Christmas. We are always waiting.”

Although there is a lot of work in the large Kalnaberžiški apiary, there is also enough time for rest.

“We have learned to work so that Saturdays and Sundays are our days off. Unless it’s the height of honey spinning, then we work until about 7 p.m., says the interviewer. – And we like to rest while traveling around Lithuania. If we can’t think of a nice place to visit, we at least go to a restaurant somewhere for lunch.”

“Do you still see your life in the village?” I ask. “Before, we kept thinking about whether to buy an apartment. But I would like somewhere in the old town – maybe on Laisvės avenue in Kaunas”, Rimtautas shares his thoughts. “Oh! Rita, it seems, the hope of becoming a lady of the big city has not gone out yet”, we both laughed.

“Indeed. However, Kaunas is too big a city for us now. It should have been earlier”, says Rita, who once gave up her dream of living in the city because of her love for Rimtaut. “But what is there to do in the city?” Rimtautas asks rhetorically. “We are working people, workaholics, so we like living in the countryside”, – Rita puts an end to hesitation.