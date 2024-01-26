Kees van der Spek and Jip van den Toorn from WIDM mistaken for husband and wife | RTL Boulevard

#Kees #van #der #Spek #Jip #van #den #Toorn #WIDM #mistaken #husband #wife #RTL #Boulevard

Kees has been married to his great love Annabelle since 2004. In the podcast, Kees tells Bridget Maasland, Rob Goossens and Eric de Munck that Jip is a lot like his wife. “I’ll tell you: we (the candidates of SPECTERS, ed.) of course we all travel together. I was at Schiphol and I am walking next to Jip. We are tapped on the shoulder by someone who knows Annabelle and says: ‘Hey, Kees and Annabelle.'”

Kees then explains to this person that Jip is his colleague. “Of course we were not allowed to say what program we were doing. So I say: ‘New colleague of mine.'” The crime reporter calls this event ‘quite awkward’. “Because who has a colleague who looks exactly like his wife?”

Below you can see a photo of Kees and his real wife:

In addition, Kees’ colleagues from RTL Boulevard discuss who they find most suspicious in the current season of Who is the mole? Kees has been high on Bridget’s list for a long time. “I thought you were suspicious at first, but then I thought: yes, that’s too easy. On the other hand, they are always famous people (who are the mole, ed.).” Rob thinks Kees is ‘becoming more and more suspicious’, especially in the last three episodes.