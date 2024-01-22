Kees van der Spek rolled during recordings Who is the Mole?: ‘How could it happen to you?’

#Kees #van #der #Spek #rolled #recordings #Mole #happen

The program’s website now contains images that have not previously been broadcast. We see how the group walks through a busy area in México and Kees’s things are stolen by pickpockets. By the way, they are not real pickpockets, but Kees’ fellow candidates Fons Hendriks and Rosario Mussendijk who want to play a joke on him.

They are the ones who take Kees’ passport and wallet. Kees’ mind is so elsewhere that he doesn’t even notice when Fons puts the wallet back in his bag.

When Rosario holds Kees’ passport for a while, he simply tells Kees what trick he just did. “I just took your passport out of your bag and Fons your wallet,” he laughs. Fons then says: “But I put it back.”

Rosario seems very surprised that Kees can be rolled so easily. “How could it happen to you?” he wonders. Kees then says, laughing: “And on screen too!”

In the RTL Boulevard studio, Kees recently became too hot under his feet when he had to answer questions about his role in the game.