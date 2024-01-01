#Kei #car #small #tasty #models #sale #PHOTO #GALLERY

Car manufacturers are abandoning smaller segments in Europe, focusing on models with higher profit margins. Yet, in countries like Italy the demand for small vehicles is still quite high, especially in cities. This is why Japanese kei cars could also be appreciated in Europe, so much so that they have recently received compliments from Luca De Meo, president of the Renault group and Acea, the European manufacturers’ association. In this regard, the Italian top manager hopes for policies that can encourage this type of vehicle, facilitating drivers’ choices. Moreover, this is precisely what happens in Japan, where the legislator has so far rewarded those cars with small dimensions, no more than 3.40 meters long and a maximum of 1.48 meters wide, with an engine with a displacement of no more than 0.66 litres, easily identifiable at home by their yellow license plates. After driving some of them, we have collected various kei cars on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun in our image gallery. And you, which of these models would you like to see in Europe?