Kelemen Hunor, about autonomy: Why doesn’t the money from big companies, such as those with mineral waters, stay in Harghita or Bihor?

The president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor. Photo: Digi24 video capture

Speaking on Monday on “Jurnalul de Seară” from Digi24, about a new project for the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which was submitted to the Parliament, the president of UDMR Kelemen Hunor asked why a man from Maramureș, Suceava, Botoșani or Harghita must ” pay off the Metrorex and the subway every year with hundreds of millions, which he may never get to walk.” He also questions the redistribution of taxes paid by large Romanian companies in Sector 1, which have customers and sources of profit from all over the country. “When it comes to redistribution, I don’t know where the money ends up, because just as Mr. Boloș forgot the financing for 26 hospitals, he doesn’t forget to distribute the money from the pen,” he said.

“The term of autonomy in 33 years has become a word that scares everyone. What does it mean? What does university autonomy mean? Has a university in Romania broken off and made a space rocket? Not. So from this point of view things are extremely simple, but, of course, without a majority it is not possible.

We have a colleague who announced a project. I have not seen the project, but our group has always supported it, because it is about the principle of subsidiarity for each community.

The vast majority of decisions should go to the level of local authorities, less those related to Security, Defense, Foreign policy. There are some areas that… of course national taxes etc. The rest of the decisions should go to the level of local authorities and should be managed by the local community, because we have seen those communities that manage things correctly and those authorities that manage things well develop a lot faster, much better.

Funding should be done exactly as it is done everywhere in the world. The money made there should stay there, on the one hand, and on the other hand, there should also be a redistribution. Tell me too, I have a question about money. A man from Maramureș, why does he have to pay the Metrorex every year with hundreds of millions, who may never get from Suceava, Botoșani or Harghita to go by metro? Pay for the metro for the people of Bucharest. Then no one in Bucharest revolted when 600, 800, 500 million from the national budget, from our taxes, from everyone’s taxes, went to Metrorex. So there is that formula by which the money can be distributed…It happens partially. It doesn’t happen at all.

Certain companies that have a turnover of over 1 million euros or something like that, maybe the ceiling has been raised, automatically pay taxes in Bucharest. But why? Why does Sector 1 have to be the place where money from all over the country ends up? If someone can explain this to me too. Why don’t I stay at Harghita from “Borsec”, why don’t I stay at “Izvorul Mununilor” in Bihor etc., to give you just a few examples of mineral water. Why? Why does the money end up in Bucharest? Or from mobile? Those who talk on the phone, use the card, Vodafone, Orange, what else do they use in the whole country, pay the tax in Sector 1. I don’t know where the money goes when it comes to redistribution, because just as Mr. Boloș forgot the funding for 26 hospitals, he doesn’t forget to share the money from the pen”, said Kelemen Hunor.

The leader of the Hungarian formation also criticized the Government’s decision to stop allowing small companies to sponsor cultural activities.

“Through the train ordinance, they prohibited SMEs from sponsoring cultural activities. There are localities, small towns, where the multinationals do not reach. Small companies sponsor cultural activities, school activities, charities. Ban you… what did you solve in the end? SMBs will get by anyway, they won’t pay those taxes. The money will not reach Mr. Boloș, but you are blocking an entire domain,” he said.

“They introduced the train in the ordinance for the first time after many years – we fought for years for income taxes to remain with the local authority. Next year, in 2024, nearly 12 billion remain nationally. They will not reach the town halls, although those taxes on income, pensions, dividends, etc. should have gone to local budgets. Suddenly, in the trenulet ordinance they introduced that they will not be apportioned, but will remain with the central budget, made by the PNL, made by Minister Boloș”, said Kelemen.

