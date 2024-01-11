Kendall Jenner and FKA Twigs both pose topless, watchdog bans one poster and not the other | Show

#Kendall #Jenner #FKA #Twigs #pose #topless #watchdog #bans #poster #Show

with photos British singer FKA Twigs (36) has no understanding that a British advertising watchdog has banned her poster for fashion brand Calvin Klein. She is therefore a ‘stereotypical sexual object’, is the verdict. The main character himself sees this very differently. A topless photo of top model Kendall Jenner appears to be allowed. What’s up with that?

Leon van Wijk 11-01-24, 19:04

