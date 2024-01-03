Kenita Larraín’s reflection on the relationship between Paula Pavic and “Chino” Ríos

#Kenita #Larraíns #reflection #relationship #Paula #Pavic #Chino #Ríos

Several months ago the separation of Paula Pavic and the national tennis player Marcelo “Chino” Ríos after 16 years of marriage. The news has not been without controversy, since the woman has revealed several secrets and situations that she experienced with the national athlete.

Some of the coach’s most powerful and controversial revelations were that the former world number one forbade her from going out with her friends, which conditioned the continuity of their relationship, and that she could not work, since in her opinion Pavic should dedicate herself exclusively to raising their children. The latter was confirmed by Ríos himself in an interview with PH.

The panelists of the entertainment program debated this topic follow mesince in a live broadcast the woman revealed that she is alone with one of her daughters in Chile, while Ríos and Pavic’s mother are with the other children in the United States.

After revealing that her self-esteem was reduced during her relationship with Ríos, “Chino” Ríos’ ex-wife, Kenita Larraín, shared a powerful reflection on the matter.

“First, tell her that she is beautiful, wonderful. I hope she discovers all that beauty that is inside her and, if I could tell her anything, it would be to empower herself. If she followed her husband for 16 years, I hope she doesn’t change him for another man she follows. Let her follow herself. You have to flourish internally. Let her realize how wonderful she is as a person,” she said as reported by Page 7.

After mentioning the divorce agreement between Ríos and Pavic where the latter is not included as a mother, Kenita launched: “That was a close call”.

“It must be super painful for her as a mother not to be included in the plan she is considering for the future regarding her children. I don’t want to put myself in her shoes for even a second. “It must be very painful.”he added.

It should be remembered that last November, on the same program, Kenita Larraín revealed that Ríos used to have violent outbursts caused by jealousy. It was during her participation in the TVN morning show that Kenita shared the stage with Felipe Camiroaga, with whom she acknowledged having had a powerful chemistry.

On one occasion, Ríos accompanied her to the program, but when he witnessed the approaches between the morning hosts he had an angry reaction: “At one point, I don’t know if he felt the energy, the flirtation between me and Felipe, and Marcelo does this (hit with his palm) and throws everything to the ground. Like an attack of anger (…) Imagine the scene. I was petrified. At home it was like: ‘I don’t want you to work anymore! This is the latest ‘Imagine if it was like this, it was on screen, how it was without a screen,’ she hinted.