Kenyans dominate São Silvestre podium in Brazil

The first three places in the men’s race of the 98th São Silvestre International Race, which took place this Sunday morning, December 31st, in São Paulo, Brazil, were achieved by Kenya.

Timothy Kiplagat won the race for the first time, ahead of Emmanuel Bor (QUE), Reuben Longoshiwa (QUE), Josephat Josua (TZA) and Hector Flores (BOL). Johnatas Cruz.

Meanwhile, issue number 67 of São Silvestre de Luanda/2023was won by the Namibian, Daniel Paulus, who won, with a time of 29 minutes and 32 seconds.

In the immediate positions were the Zimbabwean Moses Tara-kinyu (29:54), the Kenyan Raphael Ole-Kei (30:24) and the Angolan António Teko (30:31), from the “Bichos do Mato” team.

With this feat, the Namibian surpasses the mark of the 2022 winner, the dethroned Kenyan Raphel Ole-kei with (31.00).

Starting at Largo da Mutamba, downtown Luanda, the race saw the participation of more than two thousand long distance runners, including professionals and amateurs.

Its route passed through Amílcar Cabral, Revolución de Outubro and Ho-Chi-Minh Avenues, Alamedas Manuel Van-Dúnem, Largo do Kinaxixi, streets of Missão, Cirilo da Conceição, 4 de Fevereiro, Largo do Baleizão, Rua Francisco das Necessidades, ending at the Coqueiros Stadium.