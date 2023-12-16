Kepa leaves a problem at Chelsea

#Kepa #leaves #problem #Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga was called to be the starting goalkeeper for the new Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino. The Spaniard did the entire preseason with the Blues and even played in the last summer friendly, prior to the league debut against Liverpool. Then, Thibaut Courtois’ injury changed everything. The international with the Spanish National Team headed to Real Madrid on loan and, with his departure, left a problem in the London team’s goal that Robert Sánchez’s injury has aggravated ahead of this weekend.

“The club has confirmed that Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Robert Sánchez will remain in dry dock following this week’s medical results,” Chelsea published in a statement. The Spanish goalkeeper of the ‘blues’, who has alternated great performances with some errors in footwork, had to be replaced during the last league defeat against Everton and, as Mauricio Pochettino himself confirmed in the press prior to the match against Sheffield United, Robert Sánchez will be out of the team for “a few weeks”. A time in which Djordje Petrovic will have to assume responsibility between the sticks.

Djordje Petrovic.JASON CAIRNDUFFAction Images via

The Serbian, who arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from the New England Revolution of the MLS in exchange for 14 million euros, played the last six minutes of the match at Goodison Park against the Toffees. The first and only appearance for the 24-year-old goalkeeper so far this season. Beyond Chelsea’s questionable commitment to a goalkeeper from the North American league, this is an increasingly recurring fact in west London, which has already signed Gabriel Slonina from the Chicago Fire in 2022 for nine million euros and, without having He made his debut with the first team and went on loan this season to the Belgian Eupen.

In this press appearance, the Argentine coach said about Djordje Petrovic that “he has enormous potential. We really trust him to act the way we want.” But the truth is that Mauricio Pochettino has no choice but to trust the Serbian. With Robert Sánchez Sánchez and Marcus Bettinelli injured, the other options remaining for the Blues coach are youth players Lucas Bergström and Eddie Beach. When Chelsea thought they had closed the goalkeeping debate with the return to ownership of Kepa Arrizabalaga last year, another problematic front opened up for the Argentine coach.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the sports keys of the day.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News