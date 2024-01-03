Kepler Satellite: Space Exploration Towards the Stars of the Electronic Eye

#Kepler #Satellite #Space #Exploration #Stars #Electronic #Eye

Natural Sciences and Technology. Illustration source: PEXELS/Anthony

Zahra Angraini

Vera Sardila S.pd,M.pd

Bachelor of English Education study program, Tarbiyah and Teacher Training Faculty

Sultan Syarif Kasim Riau State Islamic University

Corresponding author’s email:

[email protected]

INTRODUCTION

The Kepler satellite has been an extraordinary achievement in the field of astronomy and space exploration. Launched by NASA in 2009, Kepler has the specific goal of finding planets outside our solar system, especially those with the size and conditions that allow life like on Earth.

The Kepler mission has achieved many significant achievements. This satellite has discovered thousands of planets outside our solar system, including several planets that are in the habitable zone, which is the area around a star where Earth-like life can exist. These findings provide new understanding of the diversity of planets in the universe and increase our chances of finding life beyond Earth.

The impact of the Kepler Satellite is enormous in exploring space. Kepler’s findings have changed our paradigm about the existence of planets in the universe and increased interest and motivation in astronomical research. In addition, the information collected by Kepler can also be used to learn more about the origin and evolution of the universe. The Kepler satellite has opened the door to exciting new discoveries that have the potential to change our understanding of the universe.

DISCUSSION

A. Background to the Kepler Mission

The Kepler mission began by considering a fundamental question: are there other planets out there that have conditions that support life like those on Earth? As technology continues to advance, scientists and engineers at NASA designed the Kepler satellite to answer this question. This satellite was named Kepler in honor of Johannes Kepler, a 17th century German astronomer who was famous for discovering the laws of planetary motion.

Kepler was launched into space in 2009 with the primary goal of searching for planets outside our solar system that could potentially support life. This satellite is equipped with a very sensitive telescope capable of detecting small changes in the brightness of stars. Kepler uses the transit method to detect planets, namely by observing small changes in a star’s brightness as a planet passes in front of it.

During the Kepler mission, more than 2,600 candidate planets have been discovered outside our solar system. Many of these planets are in the habitable zone, which is just the right distance from their host star to allow liquid water to exist on the planet’s surface. These findings provide strong evidence that Earth-like planets may be out there. The Kepler mission has made a major contribution to our understanding of the diversity of planets in the universe.

C. Planet Detection and Verification

Detection of planets by the Kepler satellite is carried out using the transit method, in which changes in a star’s brightness that occur when a planet passes in front of it are monitored. The collected data is then analyzed to identify patterns that indicate the presence of planets. This process requires a high level of precision and careful data analysis to ensure accurate results.

After detection, the next step is to verify to ensure that the change in brightness is indeed caused by the planet and not by other factors such as double stars or interference from other objects. This verification method involves the use of other telescopes on Earth as well as further monitoring of changes in the star’s brightness. This is done to ensure the validity of the detection results that have been carried out previously.

This detection and verification process is an important step in the discovery of planets outside our solar system. By using the transit method and carrying out careful data analysis and thorough verification, we can identify and confirm the existence of new planets that have the potential to further research in understanding this vast universe.

D. Kepler’s Major Achievements

Kepler has achieved various significant achievements during his tenure. One of his main achievements is the discovery of thousands of exoplanets, namely planets outside our solar system. Many of these planets are in the habitable zone, which has led to speculation about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

In addition, Kepler also managed to discover unique variations in the size and properties of planets, which opened up new insights into the diversity of planets in the universe. Some of the exoplanets discovered even have interesting characteristics, such as atmospheres that might support life.

Kepler’s success in discovering exoplanets and revealing the diversity of planets outside our solar system has made significant contributions to our understanding of the universe. This discovery not only expands our knowledge of planets outside our solar system, but also gives hope that life may exist in places far from Earth. By continuing to observe and study exoplanets, we can continue to deepen our knowledge of the universe and find out whether we are truly alone in it.

